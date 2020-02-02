×

Damon Lindelof Cried During ‘The Good Place’ Finale: ‘It Ended Beautifully’

By
Michael Schneider

Variety Editor at Large

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All
Damon Lindelof arrives at the 2020 AFI Awards at the Four Seasons on in Los Angeles2020 AFI Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Jan 2020
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Damon Lindelof has been spiritually linked to NBC’s “The Good Place” since its launch in 2016. Not only did Drew Goddard, an alum of Lindelof’s “Lost,” direct the pilot and serve as an executive producer, but creator Mike Schur had turned to “The Leftovers” and “Watchmen” showrunner for advice on how to craft a serialized comedy tackling subjects like philosophy, humanity and mortality.

Lindelof, in turn, became a huge “The Good Place” fan — and he’s not afraid to reveal that he cried while watching the show’s finale on Thursday. “It ended beautifully,” he told Variety at the Writers Guild Awards on Saturday afternoon. “It was exquisite. I definitely cried. It was very elegant and understated. It didn’t feel manipulative, which I most certainly would have done. There would have been much more overtly teary goodbyes. And I loved how understated it was, and how much it trusted the audience.”

Lindelof also appreciated the show’s shoutout to “The Leftovers” early in the episode, when Maya Rudolph, who plays the Judge, reveals she’s binging the show — and that she nearly destroyed 2% of humanity after learning star Carrie Coon never received an Emmy for the show.

“Obviously I was deeply and personally touched and surprised by ‘The Leftovers’ shoutout,” Lindelof said. “Especially for Carrie. But once I recovered from that… I’m still weeping over the ‘Parks and Recreation’ finale. Those guys are pretty good at it.”

Lindelof said he texted Schur immediately after the finale ran: “I watched it live, which was a little bit frustrating because you have to sit through all of the commercials,” he said. “And normally I watch it DVRed so I can experience the full emotional weight of it. But I was so concerned about being spoiled or needing to be in the know. So as soon as Seth Meyers started asking them questions [in the aftershow] I was texting Mike. I’m formulating a much longer response.”

As for the ongoing question of whether he’ll produce any more seasons of “Watchmen,” Lindelof repeated his assertion that, at least for now, he’s not itching to do anything more.

“I understand that the culture writ large wants a firm answer,” he said. “Is there going to be more, isn’t there going to be more. And unfortunately the answer is, ‘probably not.’ I’ve been pretty consistent about that since we premiered the show at Comic-Con.”

“When I first pitched the show to HBO, where I looked at it as, in the model of ‘Fargo’ and ‘True Detective,'” he added. “I think there’s a very high likelihood that there will be more ‘Watchmen.’ I think the likelihood of me being involved as showrunner starts to drop off. I would love to see more, and I think I’d love to see television shows like ‘True Detective’ or ‘Fargo’ where other visionaries can come in and take their run at it. I didn’t create ‘Watchmen,’ so I think it’s hypocritical for me to say I’m the only one who can do it. But I also want to leave space for, if three or four or five years from now I have that ‘eureka’ moment that we could do another one.”

Given the not-so-positive reaction among some fans and critics to the “Lost” finale, Lindelof did have a chuckle over the ongoing demand he’s hearing for more “Watchmen”: “We do have to appreciate the irony of me now being asked, ‘can I please have another season?’ I’m OK with legacy.”

More TV

  • Damon Lindelof arrives at the 2020

    Damon Lindelof Cried During 'The Good Place' Finale: 'It Ended Beautifully'

    Damon Lindelof has been spiritually linked to NBC’s “The Good Place” since its launch in 2016. Not only did Drew Goddard, an alum of Lindelof’s “Lost,” direct the pilot and serve as an executive producer, but creator Mike Schur had turned to “The Leftovers” and “Watchmen” showrunner for advice on how to craft a serialized [...]

  • WGA Awards

    WGA Awards: Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

    The Writers Guild of America will hand out its top awards of the year in concurrent ceremonies on both the East and West Coasts on Saturday night. “Parasite” won the award for original screenplay for “Parasite,” winning out over nominees such as Noah Baumbach for “Marriage Story.” Bong expressed his gratitude to WGA members for [...]

  • Super Bowl Commercials Put Celebrities on

    Super Bowl Commercials Put Celebrities on Tricky Stage

    Tracee Ellis Ross had to leave the set of “Black-ish” for a project so secret she wasn’t sure she could even tell her co-star on the show, Anthony Anderson. On Sunday, it won’t be a secret anymore. Ross is one of several handfuls of celebrities scheduled to appear in the big-budget commercials that will run [...]

  • MASKED SINGER: The Robot in the

    In Praise of 'The Masked Singer,' TV's Last Uniter (Column)

    This year’s post-Super Bowl program makes a beautiful sort of sense: It’s hard to imagine a more perfect pairing for the NFL than “The Masked Singer.” That’s true both pragmatically — it’s the biggest hit on Fox’s air right now, so why not let it and the most-watched broadcast of the year pump each other [...]

  • FAST-showrunnerdirectors-credit-Yellow-Film-TV

    Global Screen Picks up Procedural ‘FAST’ from ‘Nurses’ Production Company (EXCLUSIVE)

    GÖTEBORG, Sweden — Munich-based Global Screen has acquired international distribution rights to Finnish procedural series “FAST,” set up at “Nurses”’ producer Yellow Film & TV, marking the first collaboration between Telepool’s sales division and the Finnish powerhouse. A 10-part series, “FAST” centers on a special task force within the police department that tracks down fugitives. [...]

  • Fox - Roku

    Roku and Fox Reach Deal to Keep Channels on Devices, Just in Time for the Super Bowl

    Roku and Fox Corp. announced that they reached a deal to keep Fox’s channels on the device maker’s platform, an 11th-hour agreement that means Fox apps will be available for Roku users to stream Sunday’s Super Bowl. Fox Corp. said in a statement late Friday, “We are pleased to have reached a successful agreement with [...]

  • Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, wearing

    Lakers Pay Emotional Tribute to Kobe Bryant with LeBron James, Usher and Boyz II Men 

    It was a surreal and heartbreaking scene at Staples Center as the Lakers hosted their first NBA game following Kobe Bryant’s death. During an emotional pre-game ceremony, which featured performances by Usher and Boyz II Men, and a rousing speech from star LeBron James, the organization saluted one of the league’s all-time greats in Bryant, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad