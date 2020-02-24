Amazon’s ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ Adds Sebastian Chacon

Amazon’s musical drama “Daisy Jones & the Six” has added a drummer to provide a beat for its fictional band.

Sebastian Chacon, who is set to star in the upcoming Showtime series “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,” has been cast as a series regular in the Reese Witherspoon-produced show, joining the likes of Riley Keough and Sam Claflin.

Best on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, “Daisy Jones & The Six” is a 12-episode series detailing the rise and precipitous fall of a renowned rock band in the 1970s. Chacon will play the band’s drummer Warren Rhodes, who is described as the fun-loving, unpretentious back bone of the Six. Unlike his band mates, Rhodes manages to keep perspective and enjoy the ride, never losing sight of his small town roots.

Claflin is playing the character of Billy Dunne, the band’s charismatic frontman whose increasingly complicated feelings for bandmate and songwriting partner Daisy (Keough) threaten to upend his life. Keough’s Daisy is described as a spirited and enigmatic singer-songwriter who comes of age and rises to rock superstardom against the backdrop of the L.A. music scene in the 70s.

Chacon’s other credits on the TV front include Netflix’s “Tales of the City” revival, “Pose,” “Chicago Fire,” “Narcos,” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter of Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine will executive produce the Amazon series along with Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion, and showrunner Will Graham. Niki Caro is on board to direct multiple episodes, as well as executive producing. Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber created the series and also serve as executive producers, with Jenkins Reid as producer.

Chacon is repped by Robert Stein Management and ICM.