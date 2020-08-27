Trevor Noah, ‘The Daily Show’ Needle Trump With Full-Page Newspaper Ad

“The Daily Show” and Trevor Noah have taken out a full-page ad in the Thursday print issues of several major newspapers, needling President Trump on the last night of the Republican National Convention.

Advertising the faux legal firm Trevor Noah & Associates & Sons Presidential Attorneys, the ad reads: “Are you a soon-to-be ex-president? About to lose legal immunity? Has your lawyer gone to jail? Call the very fine people on YOUR side.”

The faux firm offers legal defense against “Corruption, mega-corruption, emoluments (we know what that is!), shady rich guy tax stuff, obstruction of justice (same price for multiple counts!), you told people to inject bleach for some reason, mail murder.”

Calling the number listed in the ad, 1-210-WH-CRIME, leads to a choice of two prerecorded messages, asking callers to press ‘1’ if they are the president of the United States or press ‘2’ if they are not. The first message features Noah touting Uganda’s “strong goat-based economy,” the country’s lack of extradition agreement with the U.S. and an offer to transport the president and “any members of your family you actually like” to the country. The second message encourages callers to visit votevotevote.com and register to vote in the upcoming presidential election.