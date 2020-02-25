CW’s ‘Republic of Sarah’ Pilot Casts Stella Baker in Lead Role

Newcomer Stella Baker has been cast in the title role in The CW’s “The Republic of Sarah” pilot, Variety

In the pilot, faced with the destruction of her town at the hands of a greedy mining company, rebellious high school teacher Sarah Cooper (Baker) utilizes an obscure cartographical loophole to declare independence. Now Sarah must lead a young group of misfits as they attempt to start their own country from scratch.

Sarah is further described as a history teacher with a rebellious side. She is a quintessential New Hampshirite: friendly, fiercely loyal, and always willing to lend a hand. Though hesitant to be in the spotlight at first, Sarah finds the courage to step up and fight back against an external force that threatens to destroy her beloved community.

Baker is a recent graduate of the Yale School of Drama. She was recently cast in the TNT series “Tell Me Your Secrets” and previously co-wrote, produced, and starred in the short film “Candace.” She is the daughter of actors Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg. She is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.

A previous iteration of “The Republic of Sarah” starring Sarah Drew was set up at CBS last year with a pilot order but was ultimately passed over. Jeffrey Paul King remains attached as writer and executive producer, as do executive producers Marc Web via Black Lamb and Jeff Grosvenor and Leo Pearlman of Fulwell 73. Mark Martin of Black Lamb will also executive produce. CBS Television Studios will produce. Fulwell is currently under a deal at the studio.