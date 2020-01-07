The CW Renews ‘Batwoman,’ ‘Riverdale,’ 11 Other Series for 2020-2021 Season

The CW is renewal happy.

The network has handed out early greenlights to new seasons of almost every single show on its slate, including a second season of “Batwoman,” a seventh season of “The Flash” and a fifth season of “Riverdale.” The CW’s other new fall show “Nancy Drew” is also on the long list of shows returning for the 2020-2021 season. The mass-renewal announcement was made by network president Mark Pedowitz.

“These early orders for next season give our production teams a head start in plotting out story arcs and a jump on hiring staff, and this also provides us with a strong foundation of established, fan-favorite CW shows to build on for next season,” said Pedowitz in a statement. “We’ve been thrilled with the creative direction of all three new series, and even though we are in the very early stages of our new full stack streaming strategy, which allows viewers to catch up on our new shows from the beginning, we’re already seeing incredibly positive results from our multiplatform viewership for ‘Nancy Drew’ and ‘Batwoman.'”

Also returning to the network later this year will be “All American” (season 3), “Black Lightning” (season 4), “Charmed” (season 3), “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” (season 6), “”Dynasty” (season 7), “In the Dark” (season 3), “Legacies” (season 3), and “Roswell, New Mexico” (season 3).

Additionally, CW has ordered 13 more scripts of “Katy Keene” a month ahead of its series premiere on Feb. 6. The series is based on the Archie Comics characters and stars Lucy Hale, Ashleigh Murray, Jonny Beauchamp and Julia Chen.

The only shows on CW’s Fall 2019-2020 slate not being renewed are “Supernatural” and “Arrow,” both of which are ending after their current seasons.

“The Flash” has been the strongest performer for the network so far this season ratings-wise, averaging a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 after seven days of delayed viewing. “Batwoman,” “Riverdale,” “Supergirl” and “Supernatural” are all tied for second, averaging around a 0.6 in Live+7.

Specific premiere dates for the 2020-2021 season will be announced at a later date.

More from The CW’s “Batwoman”: