‘The Republic of Sarah’ CW Pilot Adds Three, Sets ’13 Reasons Why’ Alum Kat Candler to Direct

Will Thorne

CREDIT: Martina Tolot Moroder Photography/Karolina Pran/Jonny Marlow

“The Republic of Sarah” pilot at the CW is continuing to take shape.

Three new players have been added to the cast, namely Izabella Alvarez, Nia Holloway and Hope Lauren, joining previously announced leads Stella Baker and Luke Mitchell. In addition, Kat Candler, whose directorial credits include “13 Reasons Why” and “Queen Sugar,” has been tapped to helm and executive produce the pilot.

“The Republic of Sarah” centers around rebellious high school teacher Sarah Cooper (Baker) who utilizes an obscure cartographical loophole to declare independence when faced with the destruction of her town at the hands of a greedy mining company. Now, Sarah must lead a young group of misfits as they attempt to start their own country from scratch.

Lauren will play the role of Corinne, Sarah’s devoted best friend. She is best known for her part on the CW’s “Supergirl,” and is represented by Rothman Andrés Entertainment and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner Endlich & Gellman.

Holloway joins the cast as Amy, Sarah’s sarcastic, cynical roommate and longtime friend. She is a guest star on the soon-to-end “Hawaii 5-0,” and is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Seven Summits.

Alvarez will play the part of Maya who, after her mother’s imprisonment in Los Angeles, is sent to Greylock to live with her estranged father. Her previous credits include “Westworld,” and she is repped by ICM Partners, Curtis Talent Management, Marks Law Group, Coast To Coast Talent Group and Advantage PR.

“The Republic of Sarah” hails from writer and executive producer Jeffrey Paul King. The other EPs on the project are Marc Web and Mark Martin via Black Lamb and Jeff Grosvenor and Leo Pearlman of Fulwell 73. CBS Television Studios will produce. Fulwell is currently under a deal at the studio.

