The CW Acquires Patrick Dempsey Series ‘Devils’ for Fall 2020

The CW is adding another acquired series to its fall 2020 lineup.

The network has picked up the French-Italian co-production “Devils.” The series is described as an international thriller that follows Massimo Ruggero (Alessandro Borghi), the charismatic yet ruthless Head of Trading at NYL, one of the world’s most important investment banks, and his mentor, NYL’s CEO Dominic Morgan (Patrick Dempsey). After Dominic appoints another colleague over Massimo following a bitter promotion battle, Massimo finds himself named prime suspect in a murder investigation. Fighting to clear his name, Massimo becomes involved in an intercontinental financial war and is forced to choose between supporting Dominic or going up against him.

The series also stars Laia Costa, Kasia Smutniak, Lars Mikkelsen, Malachi Kirby, Paul Chowdhry, Pia Mechler, Harry Michell, and Sallie Harmsen.

The series will air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the acquired series “Coroner.” The move shifts CW’s previously announced fall schedule, with the acquired series “Dead Pixels” now likely to air this summer after previously being set for Wednesdays.

Read the new complete schedule below.

Based on the novel “I Diavoli” by Guido Maria Brera, “Devils” is produced by Sky Italia and Lux Vide, in association with Sky Studios, Orange Studio and OCS. Created by Alessandro Sermoneta, Mario Ruggeri, Elena Bucaccio, Guido Maria Brera, Daniele Cesarano, Barbara Petronio, Ezio Abbate, the series is executive produced by Luca Bernabei, Matilde Bernabei, Daniele Passani, Nick Hurran, Sara Melodia, Luisa Cotta Ramosino, Ben Harris, Christopher Lunt & Michael A. Walker, and Nils Hartmann and Sonia Rovai for Sky. “Devils” is produced by Luca Bernabei and directed by Nick Hurran and Jan Maria Michelini. NBCUniversal Global Distribution is handling international distribution of the series on behalf of Sky Studios.

CW Fall 2020 Schedule

MONDAY

8:00-8:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

8:30-9:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

9:00-10:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00PM SWAMP THING

9:00-10:00PM TELL ME A STORY

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00PM DEVILS

9:00-10:00PM CORONER

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00PM SUPERNATURAL

9:00-10:00PM THE OUTPOST

FRIDAY

8:00-8:30PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION

8:30-9:00PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION

9:00-9:30PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

9:30-10:00PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

SUNDAY

8:00-8:30PM TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES

8:30-9:00PM TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES

9:00-10:00PM PANDORA