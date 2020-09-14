Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson to Develop Female Sports Agent Drama, Hip Hop Anthology Series at Starz

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is adding to his already deep roster of shows at Starz, with the premium cabler developing two new shows on which Jackson will serve as executive producer under his rich Starz overall deal. Both shows will be produced by Jackson’s G-Unit Film & Television.

The first series is an untitled drama inspired by the life of sports agent and attorney Nicole Lynn. The series follows the rise of a determined young, African-American woman as she breaks through and climbs to the top of the highly competitive and male dominated world of sports agents. It is inspired by events that shaped Lynn on her path to becoming the first Black woman to represent a top 3 NFL draft pick, a fierce advocate for her legal clients, and a breath of fresh air in a male-dominated industry.

Tash Grey, who has also worked as a writer and co-executive producer on the “Power” prequel “Raising Kanan,” will serve as writer and executive producer on the project. Lynn will also executive produce along with Jackson.

The second project is titled “Moment in Time: The Massacre.” It is described as a seasonal anthology series that will explore the true stories in which iconic hip hop moments collided with the sensational and sometimes criminal events behind-the-scenes. Season 1 reveals how tension between 50 Cent and The Game led to an all-out street war, pitting G-Unit against music impresario Jimmy Henchman, resulting in a murder-for-hire plot and Henchman serving a life sentence in prison.

Abdul Williams will write and executive produce “Moment in Time.” Williams’ previous credits include “The New Edition Story” and “The Bobby Brown Story” at BET.

Anil Kurian will, in part, develop both projects on behalf of G-Unit Film & Television. Starz senior vice president of original programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair will oversee both projects on behalf of the network.

Jackson’s best known series as a producer to date is the Starz series “Power,” which delivered record ratings for the network during its six season run. Four “Power” spinoffs have been ordered at the network, with the first — “Power Book II: Ghost” — having launched on Sept. 6. Jackson executive produces all of the spinoffs as well. He also executive produces the ABC drama “For Life,” which was recently renewed for a second season, and is currently developing the drama “Twenty Four Seven” at CBS All Access with Tip “T.I.” Harris attached to star.

Jackson is repped by APA and attorneys Eric Feig and Stephen Savva. Grey is repped by Metamorphic Entertainment and Kaplan-Stahler. Williams is repped by ICM, Fourth Wall Management, and B2L Entertainment Law. Lynn was represented in the deal by Elsa Ramo at Ramo Law.