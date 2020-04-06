Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson Series ‘Black Mafia Family’ Greenlit at Starz

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is making yet another series at Starz.

The producer, who signed a massive multi-series overall deal with Starz back in 2018, is one of the creative minds behind “Black Mafia Family,” a drama which has received the greenlight at the premium cabler.

“Black Mafia Family” will add to Jackson’s expanding family of series at Starz, which includes the original “Power,” as well as four upcoming spinoffs set in the same universe, namely “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” “Power Book IV: Influence” and “Power Book V: Force.”

Jackson will exec produce the new series alongside “Star” and “Power” producer Randy Huggins, who will serve as a writer. Jackson currently has ABC show “For Life” on the air, and the news comes only a couple months after he was given a star on Walk of Fame.

“This is a project Curtis has always been incredibly passionate about and we are excited to have him as our partner in bringing it to life,” said Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch. “’Black Mafia Family’ has all the hallmarks of a great drama, from the larger-than-life Flenory brothers to the deadly, high-stakes world they inhabited. This series is going to be an incredible ride for audiences around the world.”

“Black Mafia Family” is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980’s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’s charismatic leadership, combined with Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s business acumen allows and the duo to take their vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of Hip Hop.

“I told you ‘Black Mafia Family’ was coming and it’s going to be the biggest show on television,” added Jackson. “Meech and Terry are legends and I am excited to bring their story to Starz.”

The series is produced via Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Starz and Lionsgate Television. Terri Kopp and Anthony Wilson also serve as executive producers.

SVP of original programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair is the executive overseeing “Black Mafia Family” on Starz’ behalf.