‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Renewed for Season 11 at HBO

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” has been renewed for an eleventh season at HBO.

The show stars “Seinfeld” co-creator Larry David as a heightened version of himself. Season 10 also starred Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, J.B. Smoove, and Ted Danson.

“Believe me, I’m as upset about this as you are,” David said. “One day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve.”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” originally debuted in 2000 and has aired 100 episodes to date. It originally ended in 2011 after eight seasons, with David reviving it in 2017.

“This past season tapped into the zeitgeist in such an uncomfortably delightful way,” said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming. “Larry is already busy writing, and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

David created the series and executive produces in addition to starring. Garlin also executive produces along with Jeff Schaffer and Gavin Polone; Laura Streicher; consulting producer, Jon Hayman.

