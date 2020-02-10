×

‘CSI’ Event Series Revival in Development at CBS

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
"Leapin' Lizards" -- The CSIs discover that several suspects in a woman's murder are members of a bizarre UFO club who believe that shape-shifting reptile-like aliens have mated with humans for centuries as a means of conquering the human race, on CSI: CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATION, Thursday, September 2 (originally broadcast May 3) the CBS Television Network. Meanwhile, Grissom (William Petersen) uses an evening at home to construct a miniature of his office. Photo: Michael Desmond/CBS ©2007 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: MICHAEL DESMOND

“CSI” could be coming back to CBS.

Variety has confirmed with sources that the broadcaster is eyeing a potential event series revival of the megahit show, which aired on the network from 2000-2015. The project is in the very early development stages and no original cast members are currently attached. The idea would be to release the new installment in time for the show’s 20th anniversary in October, but no deals are in place as of yet.

CBS and CBS Television Studios declined to comment.

Should the idea move forward, it would mark the latest revival of a hit series in recent years. Fox recently brought back both “The X-Files” and “Prison Break” for limited runs, while NBC’s revival of “Will & Grace” is currently in its final season. Fox had also commissioned a new version of “24” in 2017, while NBC tried a revival of “Heroes” in 2015.

More to come…

More TV

  • "Leapin' Lizards" -- The CSIs discover

    'CSI' Event Series Revival in Development at CBS

    “CSI” could be coming back to CBS. Variety has confirmed with sources that the broadcaster is eyeing a potential event series revival of the megahit show, which aired on the network from 2000-2015. The project is in the very early development stages and no original cast members are currently attached. The idea would be to [...]

  • The Good Doctor

    ‘The Good Doctor’ Renewed for Season 4 at ABC

    ABC is renewing one of its highest rated shows the morning after the Oscars. The Disney-owned network has picked up “The Good Doctor” for a fourth season. The news, announced by ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke, comes as “Good Doctor” is 13 episodes into season 3. “’The Good Doctor’ has been a cornerstone on Monday [...]

  • 1st May Ep 2-17.dng

    'Sex Education' Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

    Eric and Oatcake are coming back for more “Sex Education.” Netflix has renewed the critically acclaimed high school dramedy for a third season. The news was announced by the streamer via a video on its U.K. Twitter account. The series centers on teenager Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), an inexperienced, socially awkward high-school student who lives [...]

  • Exclusive All RoundMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Greta Thunberg Teams With BBC Studios on Documentary Series

    BBC Studios’ Science Unit will team with environmental activist Greta Thunberg for a documentary series focusing on the young activist’s international campaign. The commercial arm of the British broadcaster announced the project at the BBC Showcase trade show on Monday, emphasizing Thunberg’s worldwide renown and busy travel schedule as key factors in the project. “Climate [...]

  • PBS’ NOVA to Air Blink Film

    PBS’ NOVA to Air Blink Film's 'Cat Tales,' 'Dog Tales'

    Blink Film, the BAFTA award-winning production outfit specializing in non-fiction entertainment, will premiere its two latest animal-focused documentaries on PBS’ primetime science showcase NOVA on Feb. 12 and 19. Written and directed by Pete Chinn (“How the Earth was Made”), the films “Cat Tales” and “Dog Tales” will each run 60 minutes, and will include [...]

  • Gayle KingVariety's Power of Women NY

    Welcome to the TV-News Business, Viacom (Analysis)

    As the owner of the Paramount movie studio, Viacom is often on the lookout for drama. Who knew its newest potboiler would come from one of the units it got paired with as a result of its merger with CBS? CBS News is in the business of producing “60 Minutes” and “Face The Nation,” but [...]

  • Picture shows:

    Viacom18 to Air Season 27 of 'Top Gear' in India

    BBC Studios has signed a licensing deal with Mumbai-based network Viacom18 – a joint venture between ViacomCBS and TV18 – to broadcast season 27 of “Top Gear” in India. The latest instalment of this motor-TV institution, which aired on BBC Two in the U.K. in June, will play on Viacom18’s premium English-language channel Colors Infinity [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad