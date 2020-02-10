‘CSI’ Event Series Revival in Development at CBS

“CSI” could be coming back to CBS.

Variety has confirmed with sources that the broadcaster is eyeing a potential event series revival of the megahit show, which aired on the network from 2000-2015. The project is in the very early development stages and no original cast members are currently attached. The idea would be to release the new installment in time for the show’s 20th anniversary in October, but no deals are in place as of yet.

CBS and CBS Television Studios declined to comment.

Should the idea move forward, it would mark the latest revival of a hit series in recent years. Fox recently brought back both “The X-Files” and “Prison Break” for limited runs, while NBC’s revival of “Will & Grace” is currently in its final season. Fox had also commissioned a new version of “24” in 2017, while NBC tried a revival of “Heroes” in 2015.

More to come…