Crown Media President, CEO Bill Abbott Steps Down

Bill Abbott and Happy the Dog attend Hallmark's Evening Gala during the TCA Summer Press Tour, in Beverly Hills, Calif2018 Summer TCA - Hallmark's Evening Gala, Beverly Hills, USA - 26 Jul 2018
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Bill Abbott is exiting his post as president and CEO of Crown Media, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama.

The company made the announcement on Wednesday.

“After 11 years, Bill Abbott, president and CEO of Crown Media is leaving the company,” said Mike Perry, president and CEO of Hallmark Cards, Inc. “I want to thank Bill for his many years of success and contributions to Crown Media and wish him continued success.”

“I have tremendous confidence in the Crown Media management team and with this team in place, I will begin a search for Bill’s replacement,” Perry continued.

More to come…

