Critics Choice Assn. Announces Inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards to Air on the CW

The Critics Choice Assn. (CCA) announced plans for an inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards event, which will honor the most popular and “fan-obsessed” genre across both movies and television, the organization announced Monday.

This new awards show will be produced remotely in order to adhere to COVID health and safety protocols and will air as a two-hour special Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. on the CW network.

“We’re excited to broadcast the first Critics Choice Super Awards at the CW to showcase and celebrate the excellence in often overlooked genres during the entertainment industry’s award season,” said Gaye Hirsch, executive vice president, development, the CW. “We look forward to bringing viewers an exciting event filled with the films, series and stars they are most passionate about.”

The Critics Choice Super Awards will include categories specific to genre fare — including separating male and female actors in action movies from superhero movies, and male and female actors in horror movies into six distinct categories, as well as male and female actors in action, superhero and horror series into six distinct categories on the TV side of the ballot.

This news comes just a few months after genre series such as Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” and Netflix’s “Stranger Things” scored multiple Emmy nominations. But rather than assume its members may follow suit and nominate more genre programming at the Critics Choice Awards, the organization has created a whole new show.

“The time has come to recognize the brilliance, creativity, and artistic excellence showcased in genres that, for far too long, have been overlooked by other award shows,” Joey Berlin, CEO, Critics Choice Association, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be partnering with our friends at the CW to bring these beloved genres to the forefront and give them the recognition they so deeply deserve.”

In order to qualify for these awards, the films and television series (and their respective performers) must have premiere between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020, and be submitted to the CCA between Oct. 12 and Nov. 8. The nominations will be announced on Nov. 19, with final-round ballots being sent to voters Dec. 4 and due back Dec. 6.

See below for the full list of categories at the Critics Choice Super Awards:

Movie Categories:

Best Action Movie

Best Male Actor in an Action Movie

Best Female Actor in an Action Movie

Best Animated Movie

Best Male Voice Actor in an Animated Movie

Best Female Voice Actor in an Animated Movie

Best Superhero Movie*

Best Male Actor in a Superhero Movie*

Best Female Actor in a Superhero Movie*

Best Horror Movie

Best Male Actor in a Horror Movie

Best Female Actor in a Horror Movie

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

Best Male Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

Best Female Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

Best Villain in a Movie (across all genres)

* Superhero category also includes Comic Book and Video Game Inspired Movies

Television Categories

Best Action Series

Best Male Actor in an Action Series

Best Female Actor in an Action Series

Best Animated Series

Best Male Voice Actor in an Animated Series

Best Female Voice Actor in an Animated Series

Best Superhero Series*

Best Male Actor in a Superhero Series*

Best Female Actor in a Superhero Series*

Best Horror Series

Best Male Actor in a Horror Series

Best Female Actor in a Horror Series

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

Best Male Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

Best Female Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

Best Villain in a Series (across all genres)

* Superhero category also includes Comic Book and Video Game Inspired Series