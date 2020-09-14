BBC America to Premiere ‘CripTales’ in October (EXCLUSIVE)

BBC America is set to premiere “CripTales,” a collection of short films from creatives with disabilities, on Oct. 1 at 10 p.m., Variety has learned exclusively.

For National Disability Employment Awareness Month, the six-part series will be available to stream across the digital platforms of BBC America, AMC, IFC, Sundance TV and AMC Plus.

“’CripTales’ brings to our screens a beautiful collection of short films, curated by the incredibly talented Mat Fraser, shining a light on stories that don’t often make it to primetime,” said Courtney Thomasma, executive director of BBC America. “At times hilarious and at others heart-breaking, these monologues exemplify both the diversity of experience among people living with disabilities and the thoroughly relatable dilemmas we all face in life.”

Curated by Fraser, the 15-minute monologues follow life-changing moments for people with disabilities. Based on research on communities with disabilities in British history, the collection features a range of characters from a pregnant woman in 1968 to an aspiring actor in the present day.

“I’m so proud and excited to present these wonderful stories for mainstream TV audiences around the world, thanks to BBC America and BBC Studios,” said Fraser. “The authentic voices, taut direction and shining performances combine to make a series of diverse and dramatic monologues that are compelling, refreshing and, above all, entertaining.”

Along with Fraser, Jackie Hagan, Jack Thorne, Genevieve Barr, Tom Wentworth and Matilda Ibini wrote the monologues. The actors are Robert Softley Gale, Ruth Madeley, Liz Carr, Carly Houston, as well as Hagan and Fraser. “CripTales” is directed by Ewan Marshall, Amit Sharma and Jenny Sealey.

BBC America is also partnering with the American Association of People with Disabilities, a national organization that advocates for the rights of 60 million Americans with disabilities, to share resources for audiences to support its cause during the broadcast and online.

In October, AMC Networks will also share a Visibility Collection of shows including “Push Girls” and “This Close,” available to stream free on the website and apps of BBC America, AMC, IFC and Sundance TV.