‘Creepshow’ Season 3 Scripts Ordered by AMC’s Shudder, Paving Way for Renewal (EXCLUSIVE)

Looks like “Creepshow” is more than creeping towards an early season 3 renewal.

Shudder, AMC’s horror and supernatural streaming service, has ordered a full set of season 3 scripts for the series based on George A. Romero’s iconic 1982 movie,Variety has learned exclusively.

The order comes despite the fact its second season isn’t close to being in the can yet. Season 2 of “Creepshow” was due to start shooting in March in Atlanta, but was hit by the coronavirus production shutdown which has blighted every single film and series across the country.

As Shudder general manager Craig Engler explained in a statement, the script order is a contingency plan to allow showrunner Gerg Nicotero and the creatives behind the show to “get as far ahead as possible.”

“Although season 2 is on pause while we wait until it’s safe to go into production, we wanted to use the time to start work on season 3 scripts to let Greg Nicotero and his amazing team get as far ahead as possible,” said Engler.

News of the script order comes after the show’s freshman season ended a strong run on AMC, following its debut on Shudder in Oct. 2019.

“’Creepshow’ continues to be near and dear to my heart and having the opportunity to continue the legacy by developing season 3 gives me the chance to work with some of the best storytellers and artists in the business. The stories we have in the pipeline for season 2 are even more outrageous, more fun and capture the spirit of what George Romero and Stephen King started in the ‘80s,” added Nicotero.

Season 1 of “Creepshow” starred the likes of starred David Arquette, Adrienne Barbeau, Tobin Bell, Big Boi, Jeffrey Combs, Kid Cudi, and Giancarlo Esposito. It featured adaptations of stories by Stephen King, Joe Hill, Joe R. Lansdale, and Josh Malerman.

The series is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment. Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers for the Cartel; Nicotero and Brian Witten executive produce for Monster Agency; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker.