Creative Arts Emmys Night 4 Underway (Updating Live)

Night 4 of the Creative Arts Emmys kicks off Thursday, as Quibi begins its hunt for a first statuette.

The short-form content producer has plenty of opportunity to make history tonight, with a total of 10 nominees in the running across three different categories. Among Quibi’s nominees are starry names like Anna Kendrick, Laurence Fishburne and Christoph Waltz, the latter of whom is up for a reboot of “Most Dangerous Game.”

Another category worth looking out for is voice-over performance, which sees newcomers Leslie Odom Jr. and Taika Waititi go head-to-head with two “Simpsons” veterans.

“Schitt’s Creek” kicked off the night by winning its first, and likely not last, Emmy of 2020 for casting. “Succession” picked up the equivalent gong for drama.

Who would have thought that Forky would be in Emmy winner? Well after Thursday night, the lively plastic fork is just that, as Pixar’s “Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love?” spooned up the prize for short-form animated program.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are now just a Tony away from an EGOT, after winning for music composition for their work on the HBO limited series “Watchmen.”

Thursday’s proceedings were once again being host by Nicole Byer, who is emceeing each night of the Creative Arts Emmys.

“If this is your first time tuning in, how dare you, I deserve all of the eyeballs on me,” Byer quipped in her intro.

The “Nailed It!” host pre-taped all of her segments at the Television Academy’s headquarters in North Hollywood, and every nominee was asked to send in an acceptance speech. Around 96% of nominees participated, per TV Academy president Maury McIntyre.

Here are Thursday’s nominees and winners:

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

*WINNER* Big Mouth • How To Have An Orgasm • Netflix

Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress

Central Park • Episode One • Apple TV+

20th Century Fox Television

Leslie Odom Jr. as Owen

Crank Yankers • Bobby Brown, Wanda Sykes & Kathy Griffin • Comedy Central

Kimmelot, ITV, Central Productions, LLC

Wanda Sykes as Gladys

The Mandalorian • Chapter 8: Redemption • Disney+

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Taika Waititi as IG-11

The Simpsons • Better Off Ned • Fox

Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television

Nancy Cartwright as Bart Simpson, Nelson, Ralph, Todd

The Simpsons • Frinkcoin • FOX

Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television

Hank Azaria as Professor Frink, Moe, Chief Wiggum, Carl, Cletus, Kirk, Sea Captain

Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program

*WINNER* Big Mouth Guide To Life • Netflix

Social Life / Netflix Social Life | Part of Jellyfish Group

Netflix

Doctor Who: The Runaway • BBC America

British Broadcasting Corporation / Passion Animation Studios

BBC

Passion Animation Studios

Outstanding Original Interactive Program

*WINNER* The Messy Truth VR Experience • Oculus

Magic Labs Media, EAB, RYOT

Brie Larson, Producer

Van Jones, Producer; Executive Producer

Elijah Allan-Blitz, Director; Producer; Executive Producer

Jana Carter, Executive Producer

RYOT

Rebuilding Notre Dame • Oculus

TARGO in association with Facebook Oculus

TARGO

When We Stayed Home • Oculus

TARGO in association with Facebook Oculus

TARGO

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

*WINNER* Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love? • Disney+

Pixar Animation Studios

Robot Chicken • Santa’s Dead (Spoiler Alert) Holiday Murder Thing Special • Adult Swim

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios

Steven Universe Future • Fragments • Cartoon Network

Cartoon Network Studios

Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

*WINNER* Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler • AMC.com

AMC Digital Studio, Bacon & Sons Film Co.

Dan Appel, Executive Producer

Vince Gilligan, Executive Producer

Peter Gould, Executive Producer

Ariel Levine, Executive Producer

Melissa Bernstein, Executive Producer

James Heth, Producer

The Good Place Presents: The Selection • NBC

NBC

Michael Schur, Executive Producer

Morgan Sackett, Executive Producer

David Hyman, Executive Producer

Eric Kissack, Producer

Matt Quezada, Producer

Doug Smith, Producer

Most Dangerous Game • Quibi

Black Jack Films/Mayhew Pictures/Silver Reel/CBS Television Studios

Nick Santora, Executive Producer

Gero Bauknecht, Executive Producer

Gerd Schepers, Executive Producer

Gordon Gray, Executive Producer

Liam Hemsworth, Executive Producer

Phil Abraham, Executive Producer

Reno 911! • Quibi

High Sierra Carpeting / Central Productions, LLC

Thomas Lennon, Executive Producer

Robert Ben Garant, Executive Producer

Kerri Kenney-Silver, Executive Producer

John Landgraf, Executive Producer

Peter Principato, Executive Producer

David Lincoln, Producer

Star Trek: Short Treks • CBS All Access

CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Alex Kurtzman, Executive Producer

Heather Kadin, Executive Producer

Olatunde Osunsanmi, Executive Producer

Frank Siracusa, Executive Producer

John Weber, Executive Producer

Aaron Baiers, Co-Executive Producer

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

#FreeRayshawn • Quibi

Fuqua Films / Sony Pictures Television

Laurence Fishburne as Lt. Steven Poincy

#FreeRayshawn • Quibi

Fuqua Films / Sony Pictures Television

Stephan James as Rayshawn

Most Dangerous Game • Quibi

Black Jack Films/Mayhew Pictures/Silver Reel/CBS Television Studios

Christoph Waltz as Miles Sellers

Oh Jerome, No (Cake) • FX Networks

FX Productions Mamoudou Athie as Jerome

Survive • Quibi • EMH/Gunpowder & Sky

Corey Hawkins as Paul

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Dummy • Quibi

Wiip/Heller Highwater Pictures/Let’s Go Again Inc

Anna Kendrick as Cody

Flipped • Quibi

Funny or Die

Kaitlin Olson as Cricket Melfi

#FreeRayshawn • Quibi

Fuqua Films / Sony Pictures Television

Jasmine Cephas Jones as Tyisha

Razor Tongue • YouTube

Now > Ever Productions

Rain Valdez as Belle Jonas

Reno 911! • Quibi

High Sierra Carpeting / Central Productions, LLC

Kerri Kenney-Silver as Deputy Trudy Wiegel

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

*WINNER* Schitt’s Creek • Pop TV

Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.

Lisa Parasyn, CSA, Casting by

Jon Comerford, CSA, Casting by

Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO

HBO Entertainment

Allison Jones, Casting by

Ben Harris, Casting by

Dead To Me • Netflix

CBS Television Studios

Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by

Russell Scott, CSA, Casting by

Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by

Insecure • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment

Victoria Thomas, CSA, Casting by

Matthew Maisto, Casting by

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Cindy Tolan, Casting by

What We Do In The Shadows • FX Networks

FX Productions

Gayle Keller, Casting by

Jenny Lewis, CSA, Canadian Casting By

Sara Kay, CSA, Canadian Casting By

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

*WINNER* Succession • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions

Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by

Francine Maisler, CSA, Original Casting by

Big Little Lies • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Blossom Films, Hello Sunshine, David E. Kelley Productions and crazyrose Productions

David Rubin, Casting by

The Crown • Netflix

Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Nina Gold, Casting by

Robert Sterne, Casting by

The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu

MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by

Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by

Russell Scott, CSA, Casting by

Robin D. Cook, CSA, Canadian Casting by

Killing Eve • BBC America •

Sid Gentle Films Ltd.

Gilly Poole, Casting by

Suzanne Crowley, Casting by

Ozark • Netflix

Media Rights Capital

Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting by

Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting

Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

*WINNER* Watchmen • It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Trent Reznor, Music by

Atticus Ross, Music by

Hollywood • Hooray For Hollywood: Part 2 • Netflix

Nathan Barr, Composer

Little Fires Everywhere • The Spider Web • Hulu

ABC Signature Studios / Hello Sunshine Mark Isham, Composer

Isabella Summers, Composer

Mrs. America • Reagan • FX Networks

FX Productions

Kris Bowers, Score by

Unorthodox • Part 1 • Netflix

Studio Airlift and RealFilm

Antonio Gambale, Composer

Outstanding Music Supervision

*WINNER* The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Robin Urdang, Music Supervisor

Amy Sherman-Palladino, Music Supervisor

Daniel Palladino, Music Supervisor

Better Call Saul • The Guy For This • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Thomas Golubić, Music Supervisor

Euphoria • And Salt The Earth Behind You • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions

Jen Malone, Music Supervisor

Adam Leber, Music Supervisor

Insecure • Lowkey Movin’ On • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment

Kier Lehman, Music Supervisor

Killing Eve • Meetings Have Biscuits • BBC America

Sid Gentle Films Ltd.

Catherine Grieves, Music Supervisor

David Holmes, Music Supervisor

Stranger Things • Chapter Three: The Case Of The Missing Lifeguard • Netflix

Nora Felder, Music Supervisor

Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Liza Richardson, Music Supervisor

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

*WINNER* Hollywood • Netflix

Nathan Barr, Theme Music by

Carnival Row • Prime Video

Legendary Pictures TV and Amazon Studios

Nathan Barr, Theme Music by

Defending Jacob • Apple TV+

Anonymous Content / Paramount Television Studios Ólafur Arnalds, Theme Music by

Unorthodox • Netflix

Studio Airlift and RealFilm

Antonio Gambale, Theme Music by

Why We Hate • Discovery Channel

South Cove Productions

Laura Karpman, Theme Music by

Wu-Tang: An American Saga • Hulu

Imagine Television Studios

The Rza, Theme Music by

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

*WINNER* Euphoria • And Salt The Earth Behind You / Song Title: All For Us • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions

Labrinth, Music & Lyrics

The Black Godfather • Song Title: Letter To My Godfather • Netflix

Boardwalk Pictures and Hudlin Entertainment

Pharrell Williams, Music & Lyrics

Chad Hugo, Music & Lyrics

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Episode 629 / Song Title: Eat Sh!t, Bob • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

David Dabbon, Music by

Joanna Rothkopf, Lyrics by

Jill Twiss, Lyrics by

Seena Vali, Lyrics by

Little Fires Everywhere • Find A Way / Song Title: Build It Up • Hulu

ABC Signature Studios / Hello Sunshine

Ingrid Michaelson, Music & Lyrics

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Strike Up The Band / Song Title: One Less Angel • Prime Video Amazon Studios

Thomas Mizer, Music & Lyrics

Curtis Moore, Music & Lyrics

This Is Us • Strangers / Song Title: Memorized • NBC

20th Century Fox Television

Siddhartha Khosla, Music & Lyrics

Taylor Goldsmith, Music & Lyrics

Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being / Song Title: The Way It Used To Be • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Trent Reznor, Music & Lyrics

Atticus Ross, Music & Lyrics

Outstanding Stunt Coordinator For A Comedy Or Variety Program

*WINNER* Shameless • Showtime

Warner Bros. Television, John Wells Productions

Eddie Perez, Stunt Coordinator

Ballers • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Seven Bucks Productions, Leverage Entertainment and Closest to the Hole Productions

Jeff Barnett, Stunt Coordinator

Brooklyn Nine-Nine • NBC

Universal Television in association with Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment

Norman Howell, Stunt Coordinator

Henry Danger • Nickelodeon

Rocart, Inc.

Vince Deadrick Jr., Stunt Coordinator

Space Force • Netflix

Erik Solky, Stunt Coordinator