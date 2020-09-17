Creative Arts Emmys Night 4 Underway (Updating Live)

Night 4 of the Creative Arts Emmys kicks off Thursday, as Quibi begins its hunt for a first statuette.
The short-form content producer has plenty of opportunity to make history tonight, with a total of 10 nominees in the running across three different categories. Among Quibi’s nominees are starry names like Anna Kendrick, Laurence Fishburne and Christoph Waltz, the latter of whom is up for a reboot of “Most Dangerous Game.”
Another category worth looking out for is voice-over performance, which sees newcomers Leslie Odom Jr. and Taika Waititi go head-to-head with two “Simpsons” veterans.
“Schitt’s Creek” kicked off the night by winning its first, and likely not last, Emmy of 2020 for casting. “Succession” picked up the equivalent gong for drama.
Who would have thought that Forky would be in Emmy winner? Well after Thursday night, the lively plastic fork is just that, as Pixar’s “Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love?” spooned up the prize for short-form animated program.
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are now just a Tony away from an EGOT, after winning for music composition for their work on the HBO limited series “Watchmen.”
Thursday’s proceedings were once again being host by Nicole Byer, who is emceeing each night of the Creative Arts Emmys.
“If this is your first time tuning in, how dare you, I deserve all of the eyeballs on me,” Byer quipped in her intro.
The “Nailed It!” host pre-taped all of her segments at the Television Academy’s headquarters in North Hollywood, and every nominee was asked to send in an acceptance speech. Around 96% of nominees participated, per TV Academy president Maury McIntyre.
Here are Thursday’s nominees and winners:
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
*WINNER* Big Mouth • How To Have An Orgasm • Netflix
Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress
Central Park • Episode One • Apple TV+
20th Century Fox Television
Leslie Odom Jr. as Owen
Crank Yankers • Bobby Brown, Wanda Sykes & Kathy Griffin • Comedy Central
Kimmelot, ITV, Central Productions, LLC
Wanda Sykes as Gladys
The Mandalorian • Chapter 8: Redemption • Disney+
Lucasfilm Ltd.
Taika Waititi as IG-11
The Simpsons • Better Off Ned • Fox
Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television
Nancy Cartwright as Bart Simpson, Nelson, Ralph, Todd
The Simpsons • Frinkcoin • FOX
Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television
Hank Azaria as Professor Frink, Moe, Chief Wiggum, Carl, Cletus, Kirk, Sea Captain
Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program
*WINNER* Big Mouth Guide To Life • Netflix
Social Life / Netflix Social Life | Part of Jellyfish Group
Netflix
Doctor Who: The Runaway • BBC America
British Broadcasting Corporation / Passion Animation Studios
BBC
Passion Animation Studios
Outstanding Original Interactive Program
*WINNER* The Messy Truth VR Experience • Oculus
Magic Labs Media, EAB, RYOT
Brie Larson, Producer
Van Jones, Producer; Executive Producer
Elijah Allan-Blitz, Director; Producer; Executive Producer
Jana Carter, Executive Producer
RYOT
Rebuilding Notre Dame • Oculus
TARGO in association with Facebook Oculus
TARGO
When We Stayed Home • Oculus
TARGO in association with Facebook Oculus
TARGO
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
*WINNER* Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love? • Disney+
Pixar Animation Studios
Robot Chicken • Santa’s Dead (Spoiler Alert) Holiday Murder Thing Special • Adult Swim
Stoopid Buddy Stoodios
Steven Universe Future • Fragments • Cartoon Network
Cartoon Network Studios
Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
*WINNER* Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler • AMC.com
AMC Digital Studio, Bacon & Sons Film Co.
Dan Appel, Executive Producer
Vince Gilligan, Executive Producer
Peter Gould, Executive Producer
Ariel Levine, Executive Producer
Melissa Bernstein, Executive Producer
James Heth, Producer
The Good Place Presents: The Selection • NBC
NBC
Michael Schur, Executive Producer
Morgan Sackett, Executive Producer
David Hyman, Executive Producer
Eric Kissack, Producer
Matt Quezada, Producer
Doug Smith, Producer
Most Dangerous Game • Quibi
Black Jack Films/Mayhew Pictures/Silver Reel/CBS Television Studios
Nick Santora, Executive Producer
Gero Bauknecht, Executive Producer
Gerd Schepers, Executive Producer
Gordon Gray, Executive Producer
Liam Hemsworth, Executive Producer
Phil Abraham, Executive Producer
Reno 911! • Quibi
High Sierra Carpeting / Central Productions, LLC
Thomas Lennon, Executive Producer
Robert Ben Garant, Executive Producer
Kerri Kenney-Silver, Executive Producer
John Landgraf, Executive Producer
Peter Principato, Executive Producer
David Lincoln, Producer
Star Trek: Short Treks • CBS All Access
CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Alex Kurtzman, Executive Producer
Heather Kadin, Executive Producer
Olatunde Osunsanmi, Executive Producer
Frank Siracusa, Executive Producer
John Weber, Executive Producer
Aaron Baiers, Co-Executive Producer
Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
#FreeRayshawn • Quibi
Fuqua Films / Sony Pictures Television
Laurence Fishburne as Lt. Steven Poincy
#FreeRayshawn • Quibi
Fuqua Films / Sony Pictures Television
Stephan James as Rayshawn
Most Dangerous Game • Quibi
Black Jack Films/Mayhew Pictures/Silver Reel/CBS Television Studios
Christoph Waltz as Miles Sellers
Oh Jerome, No (Cake) • FX Networks
FX Productions Mamoudou Athie as Jerome
Survive • Quibi • EMH/Gunpowder & Sky
Corey Hawkins as Paul
Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
Dummy • Quibi
Wiip/Heller Highwater Pictures/Let’s Go Again Inc
Anna Kendrick as Cody
Flipped • Quibi
Funny or Die
Kaitlin Olson as Cricket Melfi
#FreeRayshawn • Quibi
Fuqua Films / Sony Pictures Television
Jasmine Cephas Jones as Tyisha
Razor Tongue • YouTube
Now > Ever Productions
Rain Valdez as Belle Jonas
Reno 911! • Quibi
High Sierra Carpeting / Central Productions, LLC
Kerri Kenney-Silver as Deputy Trudy Wiegel
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
*WINNER* Schitt’s Creek • Pop TV
Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
Lisa Parasyn, CSA, Casting by
Jon Comerford, CSA, Casting by
Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO
HBO Entertainment
Allison Jones, Casting by
Ben Harris, Casting by
Dead To Me • Netflix
CBS Television Studios
Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by
Russell Scott, CSA, Casting by
Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by
Insecure • HBO
HBO Entertainment in association with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment
Victoria Thomas, CSA, Casting by
Matthew Maisto, Casting by
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video
Amazon Studios
Cindy Tolan, Casting by
What We Do In The Shadows • FX Networks
FX Productions
Gayle Keller, Casting by
Jenny Lewis, CSA, Canadian Casting By
Sara Kay, CSA, Canadian Casting By
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
*WINNER* Succession • HBO
HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions
Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by
Francine Maisler, CSA, Original Casting by
Big Little Lies • HBO
HBO Entertainment in association with Blossom Films, Hello Sunshine, David E. Kelley Productions and crazyrose Productions
David Rubin, Casting by
The Crown • Netflix
Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Nina Gold, Casting by
Robert Sterne, Casting by
The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu
MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by
Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by
Russell Scott, CSA, Casting by
Robin D. Cook, CSA, Canadian Casting by
Killing Eve • BBC America •
Sid Gentle Films Ltd.
Gilly Poole, Casting by
Suzanne Crowley, Casting by
Ozark • Netflix
Media Rights Capital
Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting by
Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting
Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting
Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
*WINNER* Watchmen • It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice • HBO
HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Trent Reznor, Music by
Atticus Ross, Music by
Hollywood • Hooray For Hollywood: Part 2 • Netflix
Nathan Barr, Composer
Little Fires Everywhere • The Spider Web • Hulu
ABC Signature Studios / Hello Sunshine Mark Isham, Composer
Isabella Summers, Composer
Mrs. America • Reagan • FX Networks
FX Productions
Kris Bowers, Score by
Unorthodox • Part 1 • Netflix
Studio Airlift and RealFilm
Antonio Gambale, Composer
Outstanding Music Supervision
*WINNER* The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage • Prime Video
Amazon Studios
Robin Urdang, Music Supervisor
Amy Sherman-Palladino, Music Supervisor
Daniel Palladino, Music Supervisor
Better Call Saul • The Guy For This • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Thomas Golubić, Music Supervisor
Euphoria • And Salt The Earth Behind You • HBO
HBO Entertainment in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions
Jen Malone, Music Supervisor
Adam Leber, Music Supervisor
Insecure • Lowkey Movin’ On • HBO
HBO Entertainment in association with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment
Kier Lehman, Music Supervisor
Killing Eve • Meetings Have Biscuits • BBC America
Sid Gentle Films Ltd.
Catherine Grieves, Music Supervisor
David Holmes, Music Supervisor
Stranger Things • Chapter Three: The Case Of The Missing Lifeguard • Netflix
Nora Felder, Music Supervisor
Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being • HBO
HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Liza Richardson, Music Supervisor
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
*WINNER* Hollywood • Netflix
Nathan Barr, Theme Music by
Carnival Row • Prime Video
Legendary Pictures TV and Amazon Studios
Nathan Barr, Theme Music by
Defending Jacob • Apple TV+
Anonymous Content / Paramount Television Studios Ólafur Arnalds, Theme Music by
Unorthodox • Netflix
Studio Airlift and RealFilm
Antonio Gambale, Theme Music by
Why We Hate • Discovery Channel
South Cove Productions
Laura Karpman, Theme Music by
Wu-Tang: An American Saga • Hulu
Imagine Television Studios
The Rza, Theme Music by
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
*WINNER* Euphoria • And Salt The Earth Behind You / Song Title: All For Us • HBO
HBO Entertainment in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions
Labrinth, Music & Lyrics
The Black Godfather • Song Title: Letter To My Godfather • Netflix
Boardwalk Pictures and Hudlin Entertainment
Pharrell Williams, Music & Lyrics
Chad Hugo, Music & Lyrics
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Episode 629 / Song Title: Eat Sh!t, Bob • HBO
HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
David Dabbon, Music by
Joanna Rothkopf, Lyrics by
Jill Twiss, Lyrics by
Seena Vali, Lyrics by
Little Fires Everywhere • Find A Way / Song Title: Build It Up • Hulu
ABC Signature Studios / Hello Sunshine
Ingrid Michaelson, Music & Lyrics
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Strike Up The Band / Song Title: One Less Angel • Prime Video Amazon Studios
Thomas Mizer, Music & Lyrics
Curtis Moore, Music & Lyrics
This Is Us • Strangers / Song Title: Memorized • NBC
20th Century Fox Television
Siddhartha Khosla, Music & Lyrics
Taylor Goldsmith, Music & Lyrics
Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being / Song Title: The Way It Used To Be • HBO
HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Trent Reznor, Music & Lyrics
Atticus Ross, Music & Lyrics
Outstanding Stunt Coordinator For A Comedy Or Variety Program
*WINNER* Shameless • Showtime
Warner Bros. Television, John Wells Productions
Eddie Perez, Stunt Coordinator
Ballers • HBO
HBO Entertainment in association with Seven Bucks Productions, Leverage Entertainment and Closest to the Hole Productions
Jeff Barnett, Stunt Coordinator
Brooklyn Nine-Nine • NBC
Universal Television in association with Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment
Norman Howell, Stunt Coordinator
Henry Danger • Nickelodeon
Rocart, Inc.
Vince Deadrick Jr., Stunt Coordinator
Space Force • Netflix
Erik Solky, Stunt Coordinator