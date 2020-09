Creative Arts Emmys Night 2: ‘Last Week Tonight,’ ‘SNL’ Pick Up Wins (Full Winners List)

The second night of the Creative Arts Emmys Awards kicked off Tuesday.

Among the big winners for the night were “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” which won three Emmys. That includes a win for best writing for a variety series. In addition, “Saturday Night Live” walked away with yet another win in the best variety sketch series category, marking one of three wins it scored throughout the night.

The winners list will be updated live.

Outstanding Music Direction

*WINNER* The Kennedy Center Honors

Rickey Minor, Music Director

CBS

White Cherry Entertainment

Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince

CBS

AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC

The Oscars

Rickey Minor, Music Director

ABC

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Saturday Night Live

Lenny Pickett, Music Director

Eli Brueggemann, Music Director

Leon Pendarvis, Music Director

NBC

SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira

Adam Wayne Blackstone, Music Director

FOX

NFL Network

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

*WINNER* Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Ben Winston, Executive Producer

James Corden, Executive Producer

David Young, Co-Executive Producer

Sheila Rogers, Supervising Producer

Diana Miller, Producer

Blake Webster, Producer

Apple TV

CBS Television Studios, Fulwell 73

The Randy Rainbow Show

Randy Rainbow, Executive Producer

John Retsios, Producer

Jeff Romley, Producer

Victoria Varela, Producer

YouTube

4 Irene Productions Inc.

Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues

Jimmy Kimmel, Executive Producer

Jill Leiderman, Executive Producer

Molly McNearney, Co-Executive Producer

Tony Romero, Supervising Producer

Seth Weidner, Supervising Producer

Danny Ricker, Producer

Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues

YouTube/JimmyKimmelLive

ABC Studios in association with Kimmelot

Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews

Scott Aukerman, Executive Producer

Zach Galifianakis, Executive Producer

Mike Farah, Executive Producer

Caitlin Daley, Executive Producer

Corinne Eckart, Producer

Netflix

Funny Or Die

Beeing At Home With Samantha Bee

Samantha Bee, Executive Producer/Host

Jason Jones, Executive Producer

Allana Harkin, Co-Executive Producer

Elisa Kreisinger, Producer

Mike Drucker, Producer

Kristen Bartlett, Producer

TBS

Jax Media with Randy And Pam’s Quality Entertainment

Outstanding Costumes For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program

*WINNER*The Masked Singer

Marina Toybina, Costume Designer

Grainne O’Sullivan, Costume Supervisor

Gabrielle Letamendi, Assistant Costume Designer

Candice Rainwater, Assistant Costume Designer

FOX

FOX Alternative Entertainment Studios

Dancing with the Stars

Daniela Gschwendtner, Costume Designer

Steven Lee, Costume Designer

Howard Sussman, Costume Supervisor

Polina Roytman, Assistant Costume Designer

Karina Torrico, Assistant Costume Designer

ABC

BBC Studios

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Zaldy Goco, RuPaul’s Gowns by

VH1

World of Wonder Productions

Saturday Night Live

Tom Broecker, Costume Designer

Eric Justian, Costume Designer

Cristina Natividad, Assistant Costume Designer

Ashley Dudek, Assistant Costume Designer

Karena Sanchez, Assistant Costume Designer

Dale Richards, Costume Supervisor

NBC

SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Drunk History

Christina Mongini, Costume Designer

Annalisa Adams, Assistant Costume Designer

Cassandra Conners, Costume Supervisor

Comedy Central

Gary Sanchez Productions, Central Productions, LLC

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)

*WINNER* RuPaul’s Drag Race

Natasha Marcelina, Department Head Makeup Artist

David Petruschin, Makeup Artist

Jen Fregozo, Makeup Artist

Nicole Faulkner, Makeup Artist

VH1

World of Wonder Productions

Dancing With The Stars

Zena Shteysel Green, Department Head Makeup Artist

Angela Moos, Key Makeup Artist

Patti Ramsey-Bortoli, Additional Makeup Artist

Sarah Woolf, Additional Makeup Artist

Julie Socash, Additional Makeup Artist

Alison Gladieux, Additional Makeup Artist

Donna Bard, Additional Makeup Artist

Nadege Schoenfeld, Additional Makeup Artist

ABC

BBC Studios

The Voice

Darcy Diana Gilmore, Department Head Makeup Artist

Kathleen Karridene, Makeup Artist

Alexis Walker, Makeup Artist

Nikki Carbonetta, Makeup Artist

Erin Guth, Makeup Artist

Gregory Arlt, Personal Makeup Artist

Michelle DeMilt, Personal Makeup Artist

Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Personal Makeup Artist

NBC

MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

The Oscars

Bruce Grayson, Department Head Makeup Artist

Angela Moos, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist

Jill Cady, Key Makeup Artist

Peter De Oliveira, Makeup Artist

Zena Shteysel Green, Makeup Artist

Jennifer Aspinall, Makeup Artist

James MacKinnon, Makeup Artist

Deborah Huss Humphries, Makeup Artist

ABC

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

The Little Mermaid Live!

Bruce Grayson, Department Head Makeup Artist

Angela Moos, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist

Jennifer Aspinall, Key Makeup Artist

Julie Socash, Makeup Artist

Valerie Hunt, Makeup Artist

Shutchai Tym Buacharern, Makeup Artist

Jennifer Nigh, Makeup Artist

Robin Beauchesne, Makeup Artist

ABC

Done + Dusted

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program

*WINNER* RuPaul’s Drag Race

Curtis Foreman, Department Head Hairstylist

Ryan Randall, Hairstylist

VH1

World of Wonder Productions

Dancing with the Stars

Mary Guerrero, Department Head Hairstylist

Kimi Messina, Key Hairstylist

Gail Ryan, Hairstylist

Cheryl Eckert, Hairstylist

Jennifer Guerrero, Hairstylist

Jani Kleinbard, Hairstylist

Amber Maher, Hairstylist

Patricia Pineda, Hairstylist

ABC

BBC Studios

The Oscars

Anthony Wilson, Department Head Hairstylist

Barbara Cantu, Key Hairstylist

Paula Ashby, Hairstylist

Vickie Mynes, Hairstylist

Yvonne Kupka, Hairstylist

Gail Ryan, Hairstylist

Iraina Crenshaw, Hairstylist

Luke O’Connor, Hairstylist

ABC

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

A Celebration Of The Music From Coco

Jennifer Guerrero, Department Head Hairstylist

Yvonne Kupka, Key Hairstylist

Kimi Messina, Additional Hairstylist

Gail Ryan, Additional Hairstylist

Amber Maher, Hairstylist

Yiotis Panayiotou, Hairstylist

Megg Massey, Hairstylist

The Voice

Jerilynn Stephens, Department Head Hairstylist

Amber Maher, Key Hairstylist

Regina Rodriguez, Hairstylist

Renee Ferruggia, Hairstylist

Darbie Wieczorek, Hairstylist

Cory Rotenberg, Hairstylist

Danilo Dixon, Personal Hairstylist

Robert Ramos, Personal Hairstylist

NBC

MGM Television and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television and ITV Studios The Voice USA Inc.

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

*WINNER* Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Dan Gurewitch, Senior Writer

Jeff Maurer, Senior Writer

Jill Twiss, Senior Writer

Juli Weiner, Senior Writer

John Oliver, Written by

Tim Carvell, Written by

Daniel O’Brien, Written by

Owen Parsons, Written by

Charlie Redd, Written by

Joanna Rothkopf, Written by

Ben Silva, Written by

Seena Vali, Written by

HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Dan Amira, Head Writer

Lauren Sarver Means, Senior Writer

Daniel Radosh, Senior Writer

David Angelo, Writer

Devin Delliquanti, Writer

Zach DiLanzo, Writer

Geoff Haggerty, Writer

Josh Johnson, Writer

David Kibuuka, Writer

Matt Koff, Writer

X Mayo, Writer

Christiana Mbakwe, Writer

Dan McCoy, Writer

Trevor Noah, Writer

Joseph Opio, Writer

Randall Otis, Writer

Zhubin Parang, Writer

Kat Radley, Writer

Scott Sherman, Writer

Comedy Central

Central Productions, LLC

Full Frontral With Samantha Bee

Samantha Bee, Writer

Pat Cassels, Writer

Kristen Bartlett, Head Writer

Mike Drucker, Head Writer

Melinda Taub, Head Writer

Nicole Silverberg, Writing Supervised By

Joe Grossman, Writing Supervised By

Sean Crespo, Writer

Mathan Erhardt, Writer

Miles Kahn, Writer

Sahar Rizvi, Writer

Alison Zeidman, Writer

TBS

Jax Media with Randy And Pam’s Quality Entertainment

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Ariel Dumas, Head Writer

Jay Katsir, Head Writer

Stephen Colbert, Written by

Michael Brumm, Written by

River Clegg, Written by

Aaron Cohen, Written by

Nicole Conlan, Written by

Paul Dinello, Written by

Glenn Eichler, Written by

Django Gold, Written by

Gabe Gronli, Written by

Barry Julien, Written by

Daniel Kibblesmith, Written by

Eliana Kwartler, Written by

Matt Lappin, Written by

Felipe Torres Medina, Written by

Opus Moreschi, Written by

Asher Perlman, Written by

Tom Purcell, Written by

Kate Sidley, Written by

Brian Stack, Written by

John Thibodeaux, Written by

Steve Waltien, Written by

CBS

CBS Television Studios

Late Night With Seth Meyers

Alex Baze, Head Writer

Jermaine Affonso, Written by

Karen Chee, Written by

Bryan Donaldson, Written by

Sal Gentile, Written by

Matt Goldich, Written by

Dina Gusovsky, Written by

Jenny Hagel, Written by

Allison Hord, Written by

Mike Karnell, Written by

John Lutz, Written by

Seth Meyers, Written by

Ian Morgan, Written by

Seth Reiss, Writing Supervised by

Amber Ruffin, Written by

Mike Scollins, Written by

Mike Shoemaker, Written by

Ben Warheit, Written by

NBC

Universal Television and Broadway Video

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

*WINNER* Saturday Night Live

Don Roy King, Directed by

NBC

SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready

Linda Mendoza, Directed by

Netflix

Push It Productions

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Jim Hoskinson, Directed by

CBS

CBS Television Studios

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

*WINNER*Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira

Robert Barnhart, Lighting Designer

David Grill, Lighting Director

Pete Radice, Lighting Director

Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director

Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director

73rd Annual Tony Awards

Robert Dickinson, Lighting Designer

Noah Mitz, Lighting Director

Ed McCarthy, Lighting Director

Harry Sangmeister, Lighting Director

Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director

CBS

White Cherry Entertainment

The Oscars

Robert Dickinson, Lighting Designer

Noah Mitz, Lighting Director

Michael Berger, Lighting Director

Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director

Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director

Ben Green, Lighting Director

Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director

ABC

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

62nd Grammy Awards

Robert Dickinson, Lighting Designer

Noah Mitz, Lighting Director

Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director

Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director

Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director

Will Gossett, Lighting Director

Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director

Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director

CBS

AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC

The Kennedy Center Honors

Robert Dickinson, Lighting Designer

Michael Berger, Lighting Director

Will Gossett, Lighting Director

Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director

Harry Sangmeister, Lighting Director

Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director

CBS

White Cherry Entertainment

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

*WINNER*Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Ryan Barger, Editor

HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Last Week Tonight

Anthony Miale, Editor

HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor

Brad Gilson, Editor

Chester G Contaoi, Editor

Jon Alloway, Editor

Pi Ware, Package Editor

Brian Forbes, Package Editor

PBS

WETA Washington, D.C., The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Done + Dusted

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Jeff U’Ren, Editor

Netflix

Lathan TV | Pilot Boy

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Mike Choi, Editor

Tom Favilla, Editor

Nikolai Johnson, Editor

Mark Paone, Editor

Erin Shannon, Editor

Catherine Trasborg, Editor

Einar Westerlund, Editor

Robert York, Editor

Comedy Central

Central Productions, LLC

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

*WINNER*The Oscars

Paul Sandweiss, Production Mixer

Tommy Vicari, Orchestra Music Mixer

Biff Dawes, Music Mixer

Pablo Munguia, Pro Tools Mixer

Kristian Pedregon, Post Audio

Patrick Baltzell, House P.A. Mixer

Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio

John Perez, VO Mixer

Marc Repp, Music Mix Engineer

Thomas Pesa, Orchestra Monitor Mixer

ABC

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Tim Lester, Production Mixer

Patrick Weaver, Front of House Mixer

Comedy Central

Central Productions, LLC

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Steven Watson, A1 Production Mixer

Charlie Jones, Supervising Music/Production Mixer

John Kilgore, Music / Recording Mixer

Steve Lettie, Front of House PA Mixer

Paul Special, Music Mixer

Tony Rollins, Monitor Mixer

Dave Swanson, Pro Tools Playback Mixer

Jayson Dyer Sainsbury, Pro Tools Music Mixer

HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Michael Abbott, Production Mixer

Brian Riordan, Re-Recording Mixer

Conner Moore, Re-Recording Mixer

Netflix

Lathan TV | Pilot Boy

62nd Grammy Awards

Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer

Mikael Stewart, Production Mixer

John Harris, Broadcast Music Mixer

Eric Schilling, Broadcast Music Mixer

Ron Reaves, FOH Music Mixer

Thomas Pesa, Stage Foldback Mixer

Michael Parker, Stage Foldback Mixer

Eric Johnston, Playback Music Mixer

Pablo Munguia, CAS, Pre-Recorded Music Mixer

Juan Pablo Velasco, Pre-Recorded Music Mixer

Bob LaMasney, Supplemental Audio Mixer

Josh Morton, Post Audio Mixer

Kristian Pedregon, Video Packages Mixer

Paul Sandweiss, Video Packages Mixer

CBS

AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special

*WINNER* Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times”

Eric Becker, Technical Director

Kevin Faust, Video Control

Ron Hirshman, Camera

Ed Horton, Camera

Helena Jackson, Camera

Jon Purdy, Camera

Jimmy Velarde, Camera

Allen Merriweather, Camera

Greg Grouwinkel, Camera

Randy Gomez Sr., Camera

Andrew Ansnick, Camera

ABC

Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Jon Pretnar, Technical Director

Ruben Avendano, Camera

Daniel Balton, Camera

Mano Bonilla, Camera

Eli Clarke, Camera

Helene Haviland, Camera

Ed Horton, Camera

Lyn Noland, Camera

JR Reid, Camera

Ronald N. Travisano, Camera

Netflix

Lathan TV | Pilot Boy

The Oscars

Eric Becker, Technical Director

John Pritchett, Technical Director

Kenneth Shapiro, Technical Director

Terrance Ho, Video Control

Mark Sanford, Video Control

Guy Jones, Video Control

Robert Del Russo, Camera

David Eastwood, Camera

David Carline, Camera

Suzanne Ebner, Camera

Jay Kulick, Camera

Dan Webb, Camera

Shaun Harkins, Camera

Garrett Hurt, Camera

Tore Livia, Camera

Allen Merriweather, Camera

Lyn Noland, Camera

Freddy Fredericks, Camera

George Prince, Camera

Ralph Bolton, Camera

Rob Palmer, Camera

David Plakos, Camera

Easter Xua, Camera

Rob Balton, Camera

Danny Bonilla, Camera

ABC

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

The Little Mermaid Live!

Iqbal Hans, Technical Director

Rod Wardell, Screens Technical Director

Emelie Scaminaci, Video Control

Michael Maiatico, Video Control

Damien Tuffereau, Camera

Nathanial Havholm, Camera

Freddy Frederick, Camera

Tore Livia, Camera

Jofre Rosero, Camera

Easter Xua, Camera

David Plakos, Camera

Patrick Gleason, Camera

Keyan Safyari, Camera

David Eastwood, Camera

ABC

Done + Dusted

2019 American Music Awards

Eric Becker, Technical Director

John Pritchett, Screens Technical Director

Guy Jones, Video Control

Wes Steinberg, Video Control

Joe Bohman, Camera

Ralph Bolton, Camera

Danny Bonilla, Camera

David Carline, Camera

Suzanne Ebner, Camera

Garrett Hurt, Camera

Brian Lataille, Camera

David Levisohn, Camera

Tore Livia, Camera

Steve Martyniuk, Camera

Allen Merriweather, Camera

EJ “Sketch” Pasinski, Camera

Rob Pittman, Camera

David Plakos, Camera

John Pry, Camera

Steve Thiel, Camera

Rob Vuona, Camera

Dan Webb, Camera

Easter Xua, Camera

ABC

dick clark productions, LLC

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series

*WINNER* Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Dave Saretsky, Technical Director

Augie Yuson, Video Control

Dante Pagano, Camera

John Harrison, Camera

Rob Balton, Camera (Jib)

Tim Quigley, Camera

Phil Salanto, Camera

Rich Freedman, Camera (Jib)

Joe Debonis, Steadi Camera

Michael Hauer, Steadi Cam

Lucas Owen, B Cam

Scotty Buckler, C Cam

Russell Swanson, Camera

HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

The Voice

Allan Wells, Technical Director

Terrance Ho, Senior Video Control

Diane Biederbeck, Camera

Danny Bonilla, Camera

Mano Bonilla III, Camera – SteadiCam

Robert Burnette, Camera

Suzanne Ebner, Camera

Guido Frenzel, Camera

Alex Hernandez, Camera – Jib

Cory Hunter, Camera

Marc Hunter, Camera – Techno Crane

Scott Hylton, Camera

Kathrine Iacofano, Camera

Scott Kaye, Camera

Steve Martyniuk, Camera – Techno Jib

Jofre Rosero, Camera – Handheld

Steve Simmons, Camera – SteadiCam

NBC

MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Saturday Night Live

Steven Cimino, Technical Director

Frank Grisanti, Video Control

Ted Natoli, Video Control

John Pinto, Camera

Paul Cangialosi, Camera

Len Wechsler, Camera

Dave Driscoll, Camera

Eric A. Eisenstein, Camera

Dante Pagano, Camera

NBC

SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Ervin D. Hurd Jr., Technical Director

Guy Jones, Senior Video Control

Parker Bartlett, Camera

Greg Grouwinkel, Camera

Garrett Hurt, Camera

Kris Wilson, Camera

Mark Gonzales, Camera

Nick Gomez, Camera

Bernd Reinhardt, Camera

Damien Tuffereau, Camera

Steve Garrett, Camera

ABC

ABC Studios in association with Kimmelot

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Jon Purdy, Camera

Patrik Thelander, Camera

Parker Tolifson, Camera

Ric Griffith, Steadicam Operator

HBO

HBO Entertainment

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series

*WINNER* Saturday Night Live

Eugene Lee, Production Designer

Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer

Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer

N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer

NBC

SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Queer Eye

Thomas Rouse, Production Designer

Netflix

Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Eric Morrell, Production Designer

Amanda Carzoli, Art Director

HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Drunk History

Monica Sotto, Production Designer

Rae Deslich, Set Decorator

Linette McCown, Set Decorator

Comedy Central

Gary Sanchez Productions, Central Productions, LLC

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Jason Singleton, Production Designer

Katy Porter, Set Decorator

Naomi Munro, Art Director

truTV

A truTV production in association with A24

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

*WINNER* The Oscars

Jason Sherwood, Production Designer

Alana Billingsley, Art Director

ABC

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times”

Bernard Vyzga, Production Designer

Richard Rohrer, Art Director

Ron Olsen, Set Decorator

ABC

Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street

The Little Mermaid Live!

Misty Buckley, Production Designer

Joe Celli, Art Director

Jason Howard, Set Decorator

ABC

Done + Dusted

62nd Grammy Awards

Brian Stonestreet, Production Designer

Kristen Merlino, Art Director

Gloria Lamb, Art Director

Jason Howard, Set Decorator

CBS

AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Brian Stonestreet, Production Designer

Angel Herrera, Art Director

NBC

dick clark productions, LLC in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association