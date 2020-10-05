‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’ Directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra Ink First-Look Broadcast Deal With Fox

Fresh off directing the pilot for Fox’s new drama “Next,” John Requa and Glenn Ficarra are entering into a new partnership with the network.

The pair, arguably best known for directing the 2011 feature “Crazy, Stupid, Love” and multiple episodes of “This Is Us,” have signed a broadcast first-look deal with Fox Entertainment.

Under this new agreement, Requa and Ficarra will develop series and direct pilots for FOX. Greenlit shows of theirs will be owned by Fox Entertainment with the duo serving as executive producers under their Zaftig Films banner. Their production partner, Charlie Gogolak, will also executive-produce projects developed by Fox Entertainment and Zaftig Films.

News of the deal, which comes just one day before “Next” premieres, was announced by Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at Fox.

“Having had the privilege to witness first-hand John and Glenn’s brilliant approach to harnessing the creative process and bringing compelling television to life on ‘This Is Us’ and, most recently, our new drama, ‘Next,’ Charlie Collier and I always kept our eyes on the opportunity to build on our budding relationship with them,” said Thorn. “John and Glenn joining Fox Entertainment’s growing portfolio of talent further illustrates the value of our strategy to create innovative models that highlight our independent position in the market and empower our partners to do their best work.”

Requa and Ficarra also have writing credits on “Bad Santa” and “Jungle Cruise,” as well as helming credits on “Focus” and “Whisky Tango Foxtrot.”

“We are over the moon to be in business with Charlie Collier, Michael Thorn and Charlie Andrews in this latest iteration of our continuing creative partnership,” added Requa and Ficarra. “Their encouragement, support and trust have inspired us as writers and producers, and we thank them for the chance to work in an entirely new way – directly with the network and with an incredible amount of artistic freedom. Unfortunately, along with our producing partner Charlie Gogolak, emails will be eternally confusing with too many Charlies…”