Big Table Media Executives Acquire Production Company From Founders

Big Table Media, the production company behind the DIY Network series “Crashers,” has been acquired from its founders by longtime executives Wendi Fontes and Geoff Davis.

Fontes and Davis have taken a majority stake in the Los Angeles-based company from co-founders Bill Swan and Peter Holmes. Swan is retiring while Holmes will remain with Big Table. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Big Table Media has about 20 full-time employees.

“Peter and Bill not only built a strong foundation for us to build from, but also created a unique company culture which sets us up for success,” Fontes said.

Said Davis: “It’s more exciting than ever to be part of the ever-changing media landscape we live in, and work with our great production partners to create premium content at an affordable price point.”

As part of the transition, Big Table has hired former GRB Studios executive Megan Reeves to serve as senior VP of development. The company at present has projects in the hopper with A&E, Facebook, NBCUniversal, Oxygen and Bluprint.

Fontes has been with Big Table since 2008. She’s steered the “Crashers” franchise as well as HGTV’s “Windy City Rehab” and “Rock the Block” and projects for Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network that is set to bow in October.

Davis joined Big Table in 2011 and most recently served as VP of current programming.

“It’s been a great 22 years and counting, but arguably the company’s best work to date is happening right now under the guidance of Wendi and Geoff,” said Holmes. “Creatively and logistically, these guys are dynamos and I’m absolutely thrilled to have them step up to the helm.”