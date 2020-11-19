‘Cowboy Bebop’ Netflix Series Adds Six to Cast

The upcoming “Cowboy Bebop” live-action series at Netflix is rounding out its main cast with six new additions.

Geoff Stults, Tamara Tunie, Mason Alexander Park, Rachel House, Ann Truong, and Hoa Xuande have all joined the series. They join previously announced series stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Alex Hassell, and Elena Satine.

Based on the anime series of the same name, “Cowboy Bebop” is described as the jazz-inspired, genre-bending story of a rag-tag crew of bounty hunters on the run from their pasts, as they hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals. They’ll even save the world for the right price.

Stults will appear as Chalmers, who is said to be the epitome of a Western lawman. He is also Jet Black’s (Shakir) former co-detective in the ISSP’s Homicide Division. He wears a chronic smile that makes you want to punch him square in the face… especially Jet. And that’s only partly because Chalmers is dating his ex-wife these days.

Stults’ past TV credits include “Little Fires Everywhere,” “The Odd Couple,” and “Grace and Frankie.” He is repped by UTA and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Tunie will play Ana, the proprietor of the hottest underground bluesy jazz club on Mars. And while she acts as a surrogate mom to Spike (Cho), there is nothing warm and cuddly about her. Cool and intense, Ana is definitely not a woman to be trifled with.

Tunie is known for her appearances on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” as well as “Black Earth Rising” and “Dietland.” She is repped by Paradigm and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.

Park will play Gren, Ana’s right-hand person. They run the front of the house for Ana’s jazz club. As capable with their wit as a glock, as confident in a dress as a suit, they are a Bowie-esque embodiment of 22nd century handsome and seductive beauty.

Park previously appeared in the national touring company of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.” They are repped by A3 Artists Agency.

House will appear as Mao, capo of the Syndicate’s “White Tigers” family. Despite, or perhaps because of, her blue collar background, Mao is more cunning, adept, crafty and deadly than her counterparts.

House has been seen in films such as “Thor Ragnarok,” “Moana,” and “Soul.” She is repped by Lion Rock Management

Truong and Xuande will play Shin and Lin respectively. Shin and Lin serve as Vicious’ twin Syndicate henchman. Despite being fearful of their volatile boss, they are fiercely loyal to Vicious (Hassell) in his quest to take down Spike Spiegel.

Truong’s past credits include “Strikeback!” and “Hard Target 2,” while Xuande’s include “Top of the Lake” and Ronny Chieng: International Student. Truong is repped by Active Artists Management and A3 Artists Agency. Xuande is repped by Morrissey Management.

“Cowboy Bebop” had originally started filming last year but production shutdown after Cho was injured onset. It was scheduled to resume in the beginning of 2020 but then the pandemic shut things down again. Production has now resumed with COVID safety protocols in place.

Shinichiro Watanabe, director of the original anime, will serve as a consultant on the project. Christopher Yost, who previously penned “Thor: The Dark World” and “Thor: Ragnarok”, will write the first episode and executive produce. Andre Nemec, Josh Appelbaum, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio will serve as executive producers. Nemec and Pinkner are the showrunners. Yasuo Miyakawa, Masayuki Ozaki, and Shin Sasaki of Sunrise Inc.– the studio behind the original series–will also executive produce along with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Tim Coddington, Tetsu Fujimura, and Matthew Weinberg. The series is a co-production between Netflix and Tomorrow Studios, with Netflix handling physical production.

(Pictured from left to right: Geoff Stults, Tamara Tunie, Hoa Xuande)