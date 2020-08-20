Three COVID Cases Reported at Television City

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been reported at Television City, the studio where “The Bold and the Beautiful” and other shows are produced.

Three staffers have come down with the virus at the studio formerly known as CBS Television City, at 7800 Beverly Blvd. in Los Angeles.

The outbreak was publicly reported on Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. The report did not state which production was tied to the outbreak, or identify the jobs of the infected workers.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” restarted production there in mid-June, shortly after the county allowed TV and film production to resume. Production was briefly halted on the show that same month after a number of “false positives,” according to Bell-Phillip Television, the show’s production company.

“The Young and the Restless” also returned to production there, and “The Late Late Show” with James Corden resumed shooting there on Aug. 10 after several months of at-home production. A source said that “The Late Late Show” was not affected by the outbreak.

Film and TV productions are supposed to adhere to strict guidelines that limit the number of people who can be on set and mandate testing and protective gear.

On Tuesday, the county amended those guidelines to mandate that craft service dining be held outdoors, and to recommend — though not require — that any audience segments be taped outdoors. The county also required that hired audience members sit six feet apart.

The amended orders also banned any rehearsals that are not tied to a particular production.

The reasons for the new rules were not explained.

Westbrook Inc., the film and TV production company founded by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, reported a significant COVID outbreak two weeks ago in Calabasas. The outbreak — initially reported as infecting 10 people, later cut to nine people — halted production on an unspecified project.

Workplaces in Los Angeles County are required to report outbreaks of three or more individuals to public health officials.

CBS sold the studio to Hackman Capital in 2018. A spokesperson for Hackman Capital did not have an immediate comment.