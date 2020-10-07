Courtney Hope to Reprise ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Role in ‘The Young and the Restless’ (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Courtney Hope will reprise her “The Bold and the Beautiful” role on “The Young and the Restless,” and HBO Max announced a premiere date for “Chelsea Handler: Evolution.”

CASTING

Courtney Hope will reprise her role from “The Bold and the Beautiful” on “The Young and the Restless.” Hope’s character Sally Spectra, a dynamic fashion designer based in Los Angeles, will move to Genoa City to join the CBS soap opera. The actor originated the role in 2017 and last appeared on “The Bold and the Beautiful” in August, when Sally left town after her scheme to win back her ex-boyfriend didn’t pan out. “The Young and the Restless” also stars Marla Adams, Lauralee Bell, Peter Bergman, Donny Boaz and Eric Braeden, among others.

DATES

HBO Max will debut “Chelsea Handler: Evolution” on Oct. 22. The hour-long special will mark Handler’s return to stand-up after a six-year hiatus. The best-selling author will share everything from stories about her family and friends to her experience going to therapy. Handler executive produced with Irving Azoff and Allison Statter, and the producers are Troy Miller and Dakota Pictures. Watch a trailer below.

UMC, the Black TV and film streaming service from AMC Networks, is set to premiere “Terror Lake Drive” on Nov. 26. Produced during the COVID-19 pandemic, the drama follows a single mother from Baltimore who relocates to Atlanta in an attempt to start a new life. The series, written and created by Jerry LaMothe and Kajuana S. Marie, will star Malik Yoba, Shannon Kane, Donielle T. Hansley Jr. and Lamman Rucker.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released a first look at the fourth season of “Somebody Feed Phil,” set to premiere on Oct. 30. The five-episode season will follow “Everybody Loves Raymond” creator Phil Rosenthal on his journey around the world to explore the local cuisine and culture of five unique cities. Along with the host, Rich Rosenthal, John Bedolis, Christopher Collins and Lydia Tenaglia executive produce. Watch a trailer below.

PROGRAMMING

Paul Reiser’s scripted comedy series “There’s Johnny!” will stream on Peacock starting Nov. 1. The show, set in the early 1970s, will provide a behind-the-scenes look at NBC’s longest-running late-night series, “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.” The show follows a 19-year-old newly grad who moves to Hollywood to land a job at “The Tonight Show” and falls in love with the glamour of show business. The cast members include Jane Levy, Tony Danza, Roger Bart, Camrus Johnson and Ian Nelson. The series is produced by Comedy Dynamics and Carson Entertainment Group.

AWARD SHOWS

Meredith Vieira will receive the 2020 NAB Show New York Impact Award that celebrates media and entertainment leaders for their impact on the industry. The Emmy-award winning host will receive the award during NAB Show New York on Oct. 23 at 12 p.m. ET. She will be honored for her decades-long success as a host and leader in the industry.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will welcome Billy Crystal, Jaime Harrison and Natanael Cano, while Maya Rudolph, Matt Bomer and 070 Shake will be on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Pete Buttigieg and Future Islands will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” and America Ferrera, Ina Garten and David Remnick will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”