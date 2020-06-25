‘Council of Dads’ Canceled After One Season at NBC

The “Council of Dads” will not be re-convening for a second season.

A source has confirmed to Variety that NBC has canceled the one-hour drama. News of the cancelation comes as the series is about to air its ninth episode.

“Council of Dads” tells the story of an extended family which forms when Scott, a loving father of four, has his entire life’s plan thrown into upheaval by a cancer diagnosis [and] calls on a few of his closest allies to step in as back-up dads for every stage of his growing family’s life.

The trusted group of role models Scott has assembled to help his family include his oldest friend Anthony (Clive Standen), his AA sponsor Larry (Michael O’Neill) and his surgeon and wife’s (Sarah Wayne Callies) best friend Oliver (J. August Richards). The three men agree to devote themselves to supporting and guiding Scott’s family through “all the triumphs and challenges life has to offer — just in case he ever can’t be there to do so himself.

“Council of Dads” is written and executive produced by Tony Phelan and Joan Rater. Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed also executive produce. The show is produced by Universal Television in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Midwest Livestock Productions. James Oh and Bruce Feiler serve as producers.

The series also stars Tom Everett Scott, Blue Chapman, Emjay Anthony, Michele Weaver, Thalia Tran, and Steven Silver.

So far, the series is averaging a 0.4 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, and 2.8 million Live+Same Day viewers.