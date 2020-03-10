×

Coronavirus Concerns Prompt ‘Jeopardy!’, ‘Wheel of Fortune’ to Tape Without Live Audiences

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

JEOPARDY! THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME Ð On the heels of the iconic Tournament of Champions, "JEOPARDY!" is coming to ABC in a multiple consecutive night event with "JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time," premiering TUESDAY, JAN. 7 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Hosted by Alex Trebek, "JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time" is produced by Sony Pictures Television. (ABC/Eric McCandless)ALEX TREBEK
CREDIT: ABC

“Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” will not tape in front of live audiences in the near term, a person familiar with the situation tells Variety, as the continued spread of coronavirus poses a risk to guests as well as immunocompromised “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who last year was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Both Sony Pictures Television shows are currently scheduled to tape episodes through mid-April.

The studio’s cautiousness comes in response to several factors, per the source, including: Trebek’s health, since his condition puts him at greater risk of contracting the illness; the show’s live audience, which typically tends to skew older; and out-of-town audience members, many of whom travel by air to attend the taping.

There are thus far 423 total confirmed cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control, 29 of which were spread from person to person. Those at risk of becoming very sick from coronavirus include older adults and those who have “serious chronic medical conditions,” says the agency.

ABC, NBC and CBS thus far have not changed their talk-show protocols, but concerns about coronavirus — or COVID-19, as it is also known — have been steadily hammering the industry. Following a slew of cancellations from the likes of Amazon Studios, Netflix, Starz, Facebook, AMC and others, the City of Austin ultimately canceled annual tech, music and entertainment festival SXSW on Friday.

