Elton John to Host iHeartMedia Coronavirus Benefit Concert on Fox

Sir Elton John performs on stage during A Day On The Green music festival at Mt Duneed Estate in Geelong, Australia, 07 December 2019.Elton John live in Australia, Geelong - 07 Dec 2019
CREDIT: JULIAN SMITH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Elton John is set to host a live concert special on Fox that aims to raise money for groups fighting to stop the spread of coronavirus in the United States.

The iHeart Living Room Concert for America hails from Fox and iHeartMedia. In addition to John hosting, the event will feature performances by Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw and more, from their own homes, filmed with their personal cell phones, cameras and audio equipment, to ensure the health and safety of all involved. Additional details and performers will be announced soon.

The hour-long, commercial-free concert will pay tribute to the front line health professionals and first responders on the front lines of fighting the ongoing pandemic. It also will encourage viewers to support two of the many charitable organizations helping victims and first responders during the pandemic: Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The concert will air in the iHeartRadio Music Awards’ original broadcast timeslot — March 29, from 9-10 PM ET/6-7 PM PT. It will air on Fox linear and digital platforms as well as on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and the iHeartRadio app.

John Sykes and Tom Poleman of iHeartMedia will executive produce along with Joel Gallen For Tenth Planet Productions. Gallen previously produced the multi-network telethons immediately following 9/11, Hurricane Katrina and the Haiti Earthquake.

This is the latest special event aiming to provide entertainment and relief to Americans as the coronavirus pandemic continues. It was also announced Wednesday that James Corden is set to host a “Late Late Show” coronavirus special that will also feature a strong lineup of star musicians and performers.

