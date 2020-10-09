TV Ratings: ‘Connecting’ Struggles to Connect for NBC, ‘Thursday Night Football’ Dominates

NBC premiered its quarantine comedy “Connecting” on Thursday night, however, the show failed to connect with a big audience, at least as far as Live+Same Day ratings are concerned.

Only 1.6 million viewers tuned in to watch the premiere on NBC, and the network is likely hoping its 0.3 rating will get a healthy boost via delayed and digital. An episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” followed with a 0.2 rating and 1.4 million viewers. “Dateline” then averaged a 0.4 and 2.6 million viewers.

In its defense, “Connecting” was up against a thrilling “ ” encounter between Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Chicago Bears, which drew around 10.1 million viewers and averaged a 3.0 rating for Fox. To the surprise of no-one, that represents a huge boost from last week’s game between the New York Jets and the Denver Broncos, which managed only 5.4 million viewers all told. The numbers from last night’s game are subject to significant adjustment, and the story will be updated once those figures become more concrete.

“Celebrity Family Feud” led the way for ABC, ticking down from a 0.8 last Thursday to a 0.7 this time around. Its 4.8 million viewership tally was the same as last week. “Press Your Luck” dipped to a 0.5 for the first time this season, drawing 3.1 million total viewers. “Match Game” also sank to a season low 0.3 rating and 2.4 million viewers.

Over on CBS, “Big Brother” ticked down to a 0.9 rating and and 3.9 million total viewers, its lowest Thursday night showing of the season. Later on, “Star Trek: Discovery” retained 100% of its audience from the previous week with 1.8 million, but dropped back down to a 0.2 rating.

“Supernatural” returned for its final season 15 run of episodes to a season high 0.4 rating and 1.1 million viewers. The premiere of “The Outpost” followed with a 0.1 and 504,000 viewers.

Both Telemundo and Univision averaged a 0.3 across the night, as the former was led by “Exatlon Estados Unidos” at a 0.4 and the latter by “Imperio De Mentiras” at the same rating.