‘Connecting’ Pulled From NBC Schedule, Final Episodes to Air Online

“Connecting” is being pulled from the NBC schedule, the broadcaster announced Monday.

The final four episodes of the social distancing comedy series will air on streaming service Peacock and NBC.com. Episodes of “Superstore” will air in its place on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT through Nov. 19.

“Connecting” was ordered to series in June and debuted on NBC in early October. It failed to find a substantial audience, with the series averaging a 0.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.1 million viewers per episode in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings.

The series is an ensemble comedy about a group of friends trying to stay close (and sane) through video chats as they live through the coronavirus pandemic. It stars Otmara Marrero, Preacher Lawson, Shakina Nayfack, Parvesh Cheena, Ely Henry, Jill Knox and Keith Powell. It was created and executive produced by Martin Gero and Brendan Gall. Universal Television, where Gero is currently under an overall deal, serve as the studio for the series.

Gero and Gall previously collaborated on the NBC drama series “Blindspot.” Gero created the series and served as showrunner, while Gall was a writer and eventually an executive producer. The show recently aired its fifth and final season.

“Connecting” was one of a group of shows recently ordered to series that are meant to tackle life during the pandemic. Previously, Netflix gave a series order to the anthology series “Social Distance” with Jenji Kohan executive producing. Freeform, meanwhile, commissioned the show “Love in the Time of Corona” from Joanna Johnson, Christine Sacani, and Robyn Meisinger.