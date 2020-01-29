×
Everything Coming to Amazon Prime in February 2020

Jordan Peele’s upcoming show “Hunters” is among the slew of new movies and TV series that will be added to Amazon Prime Video next month.

Peele executive produced “Hunters,” a drama following a group of Nazi hunters in New York City in 1977. The first season, created by David Weil, stars Al Pacino, Logan Lerman and Kate Mulvany.

On the film front, Amazon Prime will add a mix of critical favorites and popcorn flicks like “Dick Tracy,” “Magic Mike,” and “Precious.” Recently released movies such as “47 Meters Down: Uncaged,” “The Farewell” and “Honey Boy” will also become available to stream on the platform later in the month.

See everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in February below:

Feb. 1
Beat the Devil
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Buffalo ‘66
Captain Kronos – Vampire Hunter
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
Crashing Through Danger
Dick Tracy
Earth Girls Are Easy
Emergency Landing
Father Steps Out
Ghost
Guess What We Learned In School Today?
High Voltage
Judgement Day
Little Tough Guy
Lord of War
Magic Mike
National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2
North of the Border
People Are Funny
Posledniy Bogatyr
Precious
Southie
Taken Heart
The Big Lift
The Fabulous Dorseys
The Last Stand
The Little Princess
The Man Who Could Cheat Death
The Spy Next Door
Touched with Fire
Counterpart: Seasons 1 & 2
Escape at Dannemora: Season 1

Feb. 2
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

Feb. 3
The Cabin in the Woods

Feb. 4
Jallikattu

Feb. 5
Warrior

Feb. 6
Disaster Movie

Feb. 7
All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles
Clifford: Season 1B
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Valentine’s Day Special
Pete the Cat Valentina’s Day Special
Honey Boy

Feb. 9
Alive

Feb. 12
The Farewell

Feb. 15
American Ultra
Danger Close

Feb. 16
47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Feb. 18
Super 8

Feb. 21
Hunters

Feb. 25
Run the Race
Grantchester: Season 4

