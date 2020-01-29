Everything Coming to Amazon Prime in February 2020

Jordan Peele’s upcoming show “Hunters” is among the slew of new movies and TV series that will be added to Amazon Prime Video next month.

Peele executive produced “Hunters,” a drama following a group of Nazi hunters in New York City in 1977. The first season, created by David Weil, stars Al Pacino, Logan Lerman and Kate Mulvany.

On the film front, Amazon Prime will add a mix of critical favorites and popcorn flicks like “Dick Tracy,” “Magic Mike,” and “Precious.” Recently released movies such as “47 Meters Down: Uncaged,” “The Farewell” and “Honey Boy” will also become available to stream on the platform later in the month.

See everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in February below:

Feb. 1

Beat the Devil

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Buffalo ‘66

Captain Kronos – Vampire Hunter

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Crashing Through Danger

Dick Tracy

Earth Girls Are Easy

Emergency Landing

Father Steps Out

Ghost

Guess What We Learned In School Today?

High Voltage

Judgement Day

Little Tough Guy

Lord of War

Magic Mike

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2

North of the Border

People Are Funny

Posledniy Bogatyr

Precious

Southie

Taken Heart

The Big Lift

The Fabulous Dorseys

The Last Stand

The Little Princess

The Man Who Could Cheat Death

The Spy Next Door

Touched with Fire

Counterpart: Seasons 1 & 2

Escape at Dannemora: Season 1

Feb. 2

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

Feb. 3

The Cabin in the Woods

Feb. 4

Jallikattu

Feb. 5

Warrior

Feb. 6

Disaster Movie

Feb. 7

All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles

Clifford: Season 1B

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Valentine’s Day Special

Pete the Cat Valentina’s Day Special

Honey Boy

Feb. 9

Alive

Feb. 12

The Farewell

Feb. 15

American Ultra

Danger Close

Feb. 16

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Feb. 18

Super 8

Feb. 21

Hunters

Feb. 25

Run the Race

Grantchester: Season 4