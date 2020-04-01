Comic-Con Still on for July Despite Coronavirus Fears

The organizers of San Diego Comic-Con are still “hopeful” that it will take place in July as planned, despite mounting fears that putting on the largest fan convention in the country would be dangerous given the current coronavirus climate.

Events of all kinds have been canceled around it, yet Comic-Con remains scheduled to take place from July 23 to 26, according to a new statement posted to the convention’s Twitter. Clearly the organizers are continuing to take a wait-and-see approach, despite plenty of recommendations to call the whole thing off.

“To our amazing Comic-Con and WonderCon fans: We understand how difficult the current climate has been for all of us and appreciate your continued support through these trying times. No one is as hopeful as we are that we will be able to celebrate #SDCC2020 together come July,” read the statement.



The convention organizers went on to say that they are “monitoring the situation with local authorities,” before quoting iconic “Superman” actor Christopher Reeve, implying that the pandemic is an “overwhelming obstacle.”

“Until then, remember: ‘A hero is an ordinary individual who finds strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles. — Christopher Reeve,” the statement continued.

Comic-Con International had previously made the decision to postpone WonderCon, its other major fan convention based in Anaheim which was due to run from April 10–12, over coronavirus fears.

New dates for WonderCon are still yet to be announced.