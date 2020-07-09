Comic-Con ‘At Home’ Thursday Schedule Includes ‘Star Trek,’ ‘His Dark Materials,’ ‘The Boys’

This year’s virtual Comic-Con@Home has announced its schedule for Thursday, July 23. The highlights are below.

The virtual event replaces the annual San Diego Comic-Con, the largest fan convention in North America, which was to be held July 22–26 at the San Diego Convention Center, until the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation.

In June, Comic-Con International — the non-profit organization that oversees SDCC and its sister event, WonderCon in Anaheim, Calif. — announced it was moving forward with the virtual event on the same dates. This time, however, the event is free and open to all.

Thursday’s events include major panels for a shows from HBO (“His Dark Materials”), Amazon Prime Video (“The Boys”) and CBS All Access (“Star Trek: Picard”).

The Comic-Con@Home schedule — starting with Wednesday, July 22 — is being announced daily through Sunday.

All times are Pacific Daylight.

10–11 a.m.

“Star Trek Universe” Virtual Panel — featuring the casts and producers from the CBS All Access shows “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Star Trek: Lower Decks” and “Star Trek: Picard.”

11 a.m.–12 p.m.

“Solar Opposites” — featuring the cast and producers of the Hulu animated series.

12–1 p.m.

“Truth Seekers” — featuring the cast and creators of the new Amazon Prime Video horror comedy series, including Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, James Serafinowicz and Nat Saunders.

“Duncanville” — featuring the cast and creators of the Fox animated series.

1–2 p.m.

“His Dark Materials” — featuring the cast and showrunners of the HBO series, including Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Amir Wilson, Andrew Scott, Lin-Manuel Miranda and executive producers Jane Tranter and Jack Thorne.

“A Look Inside Marvel’s 616” — featuring the directors and producers of the Disney Plus documentary series.

“Utopia” — featuring the cast and creators of the new Amazon Prime Video series.

2–3 p.m.

“Upload” — featuring the cast and creators of the Amazon Prime Video series.

Collider: Directors on Directing — a conversation about filmmaking with directors Robert Rodriguez, Colin Trevorrow and Joseph Kosinski.

3–4 p.m.

“Close Enough” — featuring the cast and creators of the new HBO Max animated series.

“Superstore” — featuring the cast and creators of the NBC comedy series.

“The Boys” — featuring the cast and creators of the Amazon Prime Video series.

5–6 p.m.

LGBTQ Characters on Television: What’s Next? — a roundtable discussion featuring Jamie Chung (“Once Upon A Time”), Jamie Clayton (“Roswell: New Mexico”), Wilson Cruz (“Star Trek: Discovery”), Tatiana Maslany (“Perry Mason”), Anthony Rapp (“Star Trek: Discovery”), J. August Richards (“Council of Dads”), Harry Shum, Jr.(“Shadowhunters”) and Brian Michael Smith (“9-1-1: Lone Star”)

More to come.