Comic-Con ‘At Home’: All the TV and Film Events for This Year

This year’s virtual Comic-Con@Home has announced its schedule for Sunday, July 26. The highlights are below.

The virtual event replaces the annual San Diego Comic-Con, the largest fan convention in North America, which was to be held July 22–26 at the San Diego Convention Center, until the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation.

In June, Comic-Con International — the non-profit organization that oversees SDCC and its sister event, WonderCon in Anaheim, Calif. — announced it was moving forward with the virtual event on the same dates. This time, however, the event is free and open to all.

Sunday’s events include a “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” anniversary panel, a “Next” panel, a “Wakanda Forever!” panel about the psychology of “Black Panther” and a conversation about the making of the animated series “Hoops.”

The full Comic-Con@Home schedule — including Wednesday, July 22, Thursday, July 23, Friday, July 24, and Saturday, July 25 — was announced daily through the week.

All times are Pacific Daylight.

Sunday, July 26

10–11 a.m.

“Hoops” — featuring the cast and creators of the Netflix animated series, including Jake Johnson, Rob Riggle, Ron Funches, Natasha Leggero, Cleo King, A.D. Miles, and creator and executive producer Ben Hoffman. Moderated by actor and guest voice star Max Greenfield.

11 a.m.–12 p.m.

“Next” — featuring the cast and creators of the Fox sci-fi series, including John Slattery, Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner, Eve Harlow, and creator and executive producer Manny Coto.

2-3 p.m.

A Conversation with Nathan Fillion — The star of “The Rookie” will talk with showrunner Alexi Hawley about his career, with appearances by Joss Whedon, Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres, Mekia Cox, Molly Quinn, Seamus Dever, and Jon Huertas.

More to come.