Comic-Con ‘At Home’ Friday Schedule: Charlize Theron, ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Helstrom’

This year’s virtual Comic-Con@Home has announced its schedule for Friday, July 24. The highlights are below.

The virtual event replaces the annual San Diego Comic-Con, the largest fan convention in North America, which was to be held July 22–26 at the San Diego Convention Center, until the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation.

In June, Comic-Con International — the non-profit organization that oversees SDCC and its sister event, WonderCon in Anaheim, Calif. — announced it was moving forward with the virtual event on the same dates. This time, however, the event is free and open to all.

Friday’s events include panels for all three of AMC’s “Walking Dead” series, Hulu’s new Marvel series “Helstrom,” and creatives like Charlize Theron, Joss Whedon, and Robert Kirkman.

The Comic-Con@Home schedule — including Wednesday, July 22 and Thursday, July 23 — is being announced daily through Sunday.

All times are Pacific Daylight.

10–11 a.m.

Charlize Theron: Evolution of a Badass – An Action Hero Career Retrospective — the Oscar-winner reflects on her career in action films

“Summer Camp Island,” “The Fungies,” and “Tig N’ Seek” — featuring the cast and show creators from the HBO Max animated series Myke Chilian (“Tig N’ Seek”), Stephen P. Neary (“The Fungies”), and Julia Pott (“Summer Camp Island”).

11 a.m.–12 p.m.

“Adventure Time: Distant Lands – BMO” — featuring the cast and producers of the HBO Max animated series, including Glory Curda, Olivia Olson, Niki Yang, and executive producer Adam Muto, moderated by “Steven Universe” star Michaela Dietz.

“Vikings”: A Look Back with the Lothbroks — featuring the cast and creator of the History show, including Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick, Alex Ludwig, Clive Standen, Jordan Patrick Smith, and showrunner, writer and executive producer Michael Hirst.

12–1 p.m.

“Fear the Walking Dead” — featuring the cast and creators of the AMC series, including Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades, showrunners and executive producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, and the Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott M. Gimple.

“Infinity Train” — featuring the creators of the animated HBO Max series, including series creator Owen Dennis, supervising director Madeline Queripel, and show writers Alex Horab, Lindsay Katai, and Justin Michael.

1-2 p.m.

“The Walking Dead” — featuring the cast and creators of the AMC series, including Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Paola Lazaro, showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang, executive producer and director Greg Nicotero, and the Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott M. Gimple.

2–3 p.m.

“The Walking Dead: World Beyond” — featuring the cast and creators of the AMC series, including Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond, Joe Holt, showrunner and executive producer Matt Negrete, and the Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott M. Gimple.

Entertainment Weekly: Brave Warriors — a conversation with actors playing “today’s male heroes,” including Joseph Morgan (“Brave New World”), Aasif Mandvi (“Evil”), Jocko Sims (“New Amsterdam”), Henry Ian Cusick (“MacGyver”), and Michael Mando (“Better Call Saul”).

3–4 p.m.

“Helstrom” — featuring the cast and creators of the new Hulu series based on the Marvel Comics character, including Tom Austen, Sydney Lemmon, Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, Ariana Guerra, June Carryl, Alain Uy, and showrunner Paul Zbyszewski.

“Robot Chicken,” “Final Space,” “Primal,” and “Samurai Jack” — featuring the creators of the HBO Max animated series, including Seth Green, Matthew Senreich, Genndy Tartakovsky, Carl Jones, Henry Bonsu, and Olan Rogers.

“The Capture” — featuring the cast and creators of the new Peacock drama series, including Holliday Grainger, Callum Turner, Ron Perlman, Laura Haddock, Famke Janssen, and executive producers Ben Chanan and Rosie Alison.

4–5 p.m.

“Bob’s Burgers” — featuring the cast and creators of the Fox animated series, including H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz, Larry Murphy, and executive producer Loren Bouchard.

Robert Kirkman at Home — a Q&A with the creator of “The Walking Dead.”

“Crossing Swords” — featuring the cast and creators of the new Hulu animated series, including Adam Ray, Tara Strong, Seth Green, Alanna Ubach, Adam Pally, Yvette Nicole Brown, and creators John Harvatine IV and Tom Root.

5-6 p.m.

A Zoom with Joss Whedon — no further information is listed on the Comic-Con site, though Whedon has been a regular Comic-Con presence for years.

“Archer @Home” — featuring the cast and executive producer of the FXX animated series, including Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, Lucky Yates, and executive producer Casey Willis.

Unboxing “Pandora” — featuring the cast and creators of the CW drama series, including Priscilla Quintana, Oliver Dench, Ben Radcliffe, and executive producers Mark A. Altman, Steve Kriozere, and Thomas P. Vitale.

7–8 p.m.

The 32nd Annual Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards — the yearly awards ceremony for comics creators, hosted by actor and comedian Phil LaMarr.