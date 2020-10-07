Comcast Ups Dalila Wilson-Scott to Chief Diversity Officer

Dalila Wilson-Scott has been promoted to executive vice president and chief diversity officer at Comcast, where she will oversee all diversity, equity and inclusion activities for the telecom and entertainment giant.

“Dalila is a fantastic leader and passionate advocate and supporter of our corporate social responsibility efforts, which have been at the heart of our company for decades,” said Comcast CEO Brian Roberts. “In her new role, she will build on our strong foundation, partnering with leadership teams across our organization to continue to make our company and culture more inclusive, and to help us drive substantive change.”

Wilson-Scott will continue to head up the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation and the company’s community impact activities, which she has led since joining the company. During her time at Comcast, her work has included oversight of its philanthropic strategy and involvement in promoting digital equity — as chief diversity officer, Wilson-Scott will continue to work on developing partnerships with organizations to offer skills training and resources to under-resourced communities.

The exec, prior to joining Comcast, spent over a decade and a half at JPMorgan Chase and head of global philanthropy and president of the JPMorgan Chase Foundation, heading corporate social responsibility strategy, philanthropic initiatives, and employee engagement and volunteer efforts.

Wilson-Scott is a board member of Welcome America, Inc. and Box.org, in addition to being a member of the Executive Leadership Council. She is a former member of the Committee for Economic Development and the Advisory Council of My Brother’s Keeper Alliance.