Comcast Sees Q4 Profit Rise 26% On Digital Subscriber Growth

Comcast said net income in the fourth quarter rose 26% due in large part to increases in the number of subscribers to its digital services, even as it continued to lose traditional pay-TV subscribers and NBCUniversal’s “Cats” movie failed to do bigger business at the box office.

The owner of the Comcast cable empire and NBCU said profit in the fourth quarter came to $3.16 billion, or 68 cents a share, compared with $2.51 billion, or 55 cents a share, in the year-earlier period.

In prepared remarks. Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said the company intended to continue working to establish itself in digital venues, including Peacock, a soon-to-launch streaming-video service from NBCUniversal.

More to come…