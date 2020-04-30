Comcast Sees Drop in Q1 Profit as Coronavirus Affects Theme Parks, Movies

Cable-and-entertainment giant Comcast said first quarter net income fell nearly 40%, as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic crimped its theme parks, movie studio and advertising businesses, even as U.S. consumers boosted its cable and broadband operations.

The Philadelphia owner of NBCUniversal and Sky saw a profit of $2.15 billion for the first quarter, down nearly 40% from $3.55 billion a year earlier. Adjusted for one-time items, Comcast saw first quarter profit of $3.27 billion, a 6% drop from last year’s quarter.

Revenue was off 0.9% to $26.6 billion.

“We have a strong balance sheet, terrific portfolio of assets, and a world-class management team,” said Brian Roberts, chairman and CEO of Comcast, in a prepared statement. “This is a moment in time; and when it passes, I am very confident that the decisions we are making now will enable us to emerge from this crisis as a healthy, strong company that is well positioned to continue to grow and succeed.”

