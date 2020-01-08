×

IAC Sells CollegeHumor, More Than 100 Laid Off

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
College Humor
CREDIT: College Humor

Barry Diller’s media company IAC has sold CollegeHumor Media, whose portfolio includes comedy site CollegeHumor, Drawfee, Dorkly and relatively new streamer Dropout, which debuted in September 2018, Variety has confirmed. The move resulted in over 100 layoffs at the company.

In a “twist,” chief creative officer Sam Reich announced on Twitter that IAC had agreed to transfer majority ownership to him.

“I hope to be able to save Dropout, CollegeHumor, Drawfee, Dorkly, and many of our shows,” said Reich on Twitter. “Some will need to take on bold new creative directions in order to survive. You may not agree with all of them.”

IAC first acquired CollegeHumor in 2006. The site was founded by Josh Abramson and Ricky Van Veen in 1999.

In a statement on the sale obtained by Variety, IAC described Reich as “the best choice” to sell the brand to and promised that he will “define its next chapter.”

“The decision places CH Media with an owner who is beloved by fans, passionate about the business and sees a future we believe in,” the statement said.

Reich’s full Twitter statement read as follows:

“IAC, our parent company, has made the difficult decision to no longer finance us. Today, 100+ brilliant people lost their jobs, some of whom are my dear, dear friends. Hire them. The twist, however, is that IAC has agreed to let me run with the company myself. In words that I’m sure are as surreal to read as they are to type, I will soon become the new majority owner of CH Media. 

Of course, I can’t keep it going like you’re used to. While we were on the way to becoming profitable, we were nonetheless losing money — and I myself have no money to be able to lose. Long story short, I need your support now more than ever. The #1 way you can support me is to stay subscribed to Dropout. We have six months’ worth of content still to release: Dimension 20, Um, Game Changer, Breaking News, and more.

Dropout 2.0 launches at the end of the month, and along with it come two long-desired features: (a) downloads and (b) international Discord access.

In these six months, I hope to be able to save Dropout, CollegeHumor, Drawfee, Dorkly, and many of our shows. Some will need to take on bold new creative directions in order to survive. You may not agree with all of them. And this won’t be the last time I ask for your support.

I will, however, do my very best to stay true to the talent, shows, fans, and principles that got us where we are today.

We dropped out once before; we can do it again. Independent comedy lives on — just now more independent (gulp) than ever before.”

More TV

  • College Humor

    IAC Sells CollegeHumor, More Than 100 Laid Off

    Barry Diller’s media company IAC has sold CollegeHumor Media, whose portfolio includes comedy site CollegeHumor, Drawfee, Dorkly and relatively new streamer Dropout, which debuted in September 2018, Variety has confirmed. The move resulted in over 100 layoffs at the company. In a “twist,” chief creative officer Sam Reich announced on Twitter that IAC had agreed to transfer [...]

  • 2019 TCA WINTER PRESS TOUR -

    ABC Head Karey Burke Doubles Down on Commitment to Live, Tentpole Television

    ABC is doubling down on its commitment to live, tentpole television. The aim, said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke at the Television Critics Assn. winter press tour on Wednesday, is for the network to present at least one live or big tentpole event every month. That includes the Oscars next month, a live episode of [...]

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'Step Back as Senior Members of Royal Family'

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced they are “stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family.” In an Instagram post, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex explained that they made the decision to work towards “becoming financially independent” and to raise their son between the United States and the United Kingdom. Speculation is [...]

  • Hannah Brown with Luke P The

    'The Bachelor' Spinoff Series 'Listen to Your Heart' Ordered at ABC

    “Bachelor” fans are getting another show to obsess about. ABC has ordered a new addition in the Bachelor Nation catalogue, titled “The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart.” The network has set an April 13 premiere date for the music-centric show. The new series will “unite music and love,” as 20 single men and women embark [...]

  • Oscar Statue Oscars Placeholder

    Oscars to Go Without Host Again, ABC Boss Karey Burke Says

    The Oscars are once again going to go without a host. Karey Burke, the head of ABC Entertainment, confirmed that the upcoming film awards show will have “no traditional host” during her executive session at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday. Voting for the Academy Awards concluded Tuesday night with the nominations [...]

  • Jimmy Kimmel Hosts 'Who Wants to

    Jimmy Kimmel Hosts 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' 20th Anniversary Revival for ABC

    “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” is returning to ABC, this time with Jimmy Kimmel at the helm. A 20th anniversary edition of “Millionaire” will premiere in April, featuring celebrity contestants playing for charity. Kimmel will host the special run of episodes, set to return on Wednesday, April 8 — the first time “Millionaire” has [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad