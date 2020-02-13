×

Colin Kaepernick to Release Memoir in 2020, Inks Multi-Project Deal With Audible

By
Elaine Low

Colin Kaepernick
CREDIT: Amari Kenoly/Ra Vision Media

Colin Kaepernick is publishing a memoir this year.

The activist and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback announced plans to release the book through Kaepernick Publishing, his own newly launched publishing company that is meant to “reinforce the importance of Black ownership” and “give power to Black and Brown voices globally, offering unprecedented ownership options to collaborators and bringing greater diversity and representation to literature and spoken word,” according to a joint release from Audible and Kaepernick Publishing.

Described as “part political awakening and part memoir,” the book will recount Kaepernick’s life experiences that led up to his decision to risk his career and kneel during the national anthem to protest racial inequality. The audio version of Kaepernick’s memoir will be exclusively released by Amazon-owned Audible. The print and e-book version from Kaepernick Publishing will be published in partnership with Melcher Media and distributed by Ingram Brand’s Two Rivers Distribution.

“My protest was the culmination of years of thought and experiences, of learning and unlearning,” said Kaepernick. “I want to tell the story of my evolution, and the events that led me to protest systemic oppression, in hopes that it will inspire others to rise in action. I am excited that through this groundbreaking partnership between Kaepernick Publishing and Audible, we can elevate Black and Brown voices who can empower future generations.”

Additionally, Audible signed Kaepnernick to a multi-project agreement to create audio projects “focused on amplifying the voices of notable authors, creators and other influential figures.”

“Throughout our history, Audible has been proud to connect its millions of listeners with a wide spectrum of important voices and powerful stories,” said Audible senior vice president of content acquisition and development. “In this recording, Colin Kaepernick takes listeners through the pivotal moments and experiences that inspired a national debate and cultural movement. We are thrilled to embark on this groundbreaking creative venture with Kaepernick Publishing in which together we can elevate stories and perspectives that need to be heard.”

