Colin Firth’s Raindog Films Wins Backing to Expand into TV Drama and Music Content

Raindog Films, the U.K. production company co-founded by actor Colin Firth and music industry veteran Ged Doherty, is to expand into TV drama, music content and documentaries after winning investment from the U.K. Creative Content EIS Fund.

The U.K. Creative Content EIS Fund is run by private equity house Calculus Capital, with film and TV finance specialists Stargrove Pictures. It was launched last year in association with the British Film Institute (BFI).

Writer-producer and researcher Trish D. Chetty is joining Raindog to help identify new writing, directing and production talent.

As part of the deal, Stargrove Pictures CEO Stephen Fuss will join the board of Raindog Films.

Stephen Fuss, CEO of Stargrove Pictures, said: “What’s exciting about this deal for us is the expansion into TV and the plans to leverage Ged’s music industry experience and Trish’s ability to seek out and tell strong factual stories.”

Firth and Doherty established Raindog Films in 2012. Recent projects include “Official Secrets” directed by Gavin Hood, starring Keira Knightley and Matt Smith, “Loving,” directed by Jeff Nichols and starring Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga, and “Eye in the Sky,” directed by Gavin Hood and featuring Helen Mirren and Aaron Paul.

Firth said: “We are delighted to receive investment from the U.K. Creative Content Fund which, although it operates independently, was an initiative of the BFI and its board.”

Doherty added: “We value our independence more than anything and this investment will allow us the freedom to develop little known extraordinary stories and to help them find a global audience with the right partners. We are thrilled that Trish is joining us as she will bring a fresh perspective to everything we do.”

John Glencross, chief executive at Calculus Capital, said: “Raindog has already established itself as a leading producer of important films. We were particularly attracted to the team’s commitment to strong storytelling in both drama and documentary.”