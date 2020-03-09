×

Colin Firth’s Raindog Films Wins Backing to Expand into TV Drama and Music Content

By

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Rob Baker Ashton

Raindog Films, the U.K. production company co-founded by actor Colin Firth and music industry veteran Ged Doherty, is to expand into TV drama, music content and documentaries after winning investment from the U.K. Creative Content EIS Fund.

The U.K. Creative Content EIS Fund is run by private equity house Calculus Capital, with film and TV finance specialists Stargrove Pictures. It was launched last year in association with the British Film Institute (BFI).

Writer-producer and researcher Trish D. Chetty is joining Raindog to help identify new writing, directing and production talent.

As part of the deal, Stargrove Pictures CEO Stephen Fuss will join the board of Raindog Films.

Stephen Fuss, CEO of Stargrove Pictures, said: “What’s exciting about this deal for us is the expansion into TV and the plans to leverage Ged’s music industry experience and Trish’s ability to seek out and tell strong factual stories.”

Firth and Doherty established Raindog Films in 2012. Recent projects include “Official Secrets” directed by Gavin Hood, starring Keira Knightley and Matt Smith, “Loving,” directed by Jeff Nichols and starring Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga, and “Eye in the Sky,” directed by Gavin Hood and featuring Helen Mirren and Aaron Paul.

Firth said: “We are delighted to receive investment from the U.K. Creative Content Fund which, although it operates independently, was an initiative of the BFI and its board.”

Doherty added: “We value our independence more than anything and this investment will allow us the freedom to develop little known extraordinary stories and to help them find a global audience with the right partners.  We are thrilled that Trish is joining us as she will bring a fresh perspective to everything we do.”

John Glencross, chief executive at Calculus Capital, said: “Raindog has already established itself as a leading producer of important films. We were particularly attracted to the team’s commitment to strong storytelling in both drama and documentary.”

More Film

  • Colin Firth's Raindog Films Wins Backing

    Colin Firth's Raindog Films Wins Backing to Expand into TV Drama and Music Content

    Raindog Films, the U.K. production company co-founded by actor Colin Firth and music industry veteran Ged Doherty, is to expand into TV drama, music content and documentaries after winning investment from the U.K. Creative Content EIS Fund. The U.K. Creative Content EIS Fund is run by private equity house Calculus Capital, with film and TV [...]

  • Stock market Stock buyback

    Media Stocks Caught Up As Global Markets Tumble

    Stock markets have fallen sharply around the world after Saudi Arabia launched an aggressive oil price war which caused oil prices to fall by almost a third. The UK’s FTSE 100 index plunged by over 8% at the open, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 ended 7.3% lower on Monday, the index’s biggest plunge since October 2008. [...]

  • German Films Launches 2020 Face to

    German Films Unveils Six Screenwriters Taking Part in Face to Face Campaign (EXCLUSIVE)

    German Films, the agency that promotes German cinema around the world, has unveiled the participants of the fifth edition of its Face to Face With German Films campaign, which this year is dedicated to screenwriters. The writers chosen for Face to Face, which “turns the spotlight on the most influential names in the German audiovisual [...]

  • Employees work in the DaAn Gene

    Beijing International Film Festival Indefinitely Postponed Due to Coronavirus

    The Beijing International Film Festival, originally scheduled for late April, will be postponed to an unknown future date due to the coronavirus epidemic, organizers have said. The government-backed event was supposed to have taken place April 19-26. It has been postponed “in order to cope with the overall situation of prevention of the novel coronavirus [...]

  • Resistance

    'Resistance': Film Review

    At the time of his death in 2007, Marcel Marceau was the world’s most famous mime. But in 1938-’39, when World War II rescue drama “Resistance” takes place, Jewish-born Marcel Mangel was just 15 years old (two decades younger than actor Jesse Eisenberg, who plays him here) and had not yet adopted his stage name, [...]

  • David Alvarado & Jason Sussberg

    SXSW Was Canceled the Day We Finished Our Film — Now What? (Guest Column)

    Friday, March 6, was a surreal day. We were putting the finishing touches on the sound mix for our film “We Are As Gods,” a feature documentary about counterculture icon and environmentalist Stewart Brand that was set to premiere at SXSW. It was the last day of our sound mix at Skywalker Ranch, which marked [...]

  • Olivier Veran

    Rising Coronavirus Cases Prompt France to Ban Gatherings of More Than 1,000

    As the number of coronavirus cases in France rises to 1,126, the country’s health minister has banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people in an effort to contain the outbreak, which has already caused 19 deaths. In a televised press conference on Sunday evening, France’s health minister Olivier Véran said some exceptions to the ban [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad