×

Coca-Cola Enlists Gal Gadot to Help Boost SmartWater

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Coca-Cola/smartwater

Gal Gadot helped save humankind as Wonder Woman. Now she has a new mission: Getting the world to drink more of a particular kind of water.

Coca-Cola’s smartwater has struck a promotional alliance with Gadot that will make her the beverage’s new ambassador. She will appear in video that will surface in social and digital outlets and be featured prominently in out-of-home media, including the famous Times Square sign in New York City. Later in the year, smartwater, which has typically relied on influencers and celebrity endorsements to augment its profile, will launch its first TV commercial.

“You will see her in a lot of different places” enjoying smartwater, says Celina Li, vice president of water for Coca-Cola North America, in an interview. “And in the real world as well.”

Coca-Cola acquired smartwater when it spent $4.1 billion to buy upstart beverage concern Glaceau, which also makes vitaminwater, in 2007. Since that time, the market for water has been flooded with interest from big beverage companies. Coca-Cola also makes Dasani bottled water, and is readying the launch of AHA, a sparking-water beverage, in March. Rival Pepsi makes Aquafina and launched a different sparkling-water brand, bubbly, in February of last year. National Beverage Corporation has found success with another water brand, La Croix.

Glaceau enjoyed a memorable period of teaming up with celebrities. The company enlisted rapper 50 Cent and Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz, among others, and in its earlier days, even offered some of the personalities stakes in the firm. When the company signed Ortiz in July 2006 to promote vitaminwater, it said he would take part in tasks ranging “from partnering with glaceau at charity events to providing feedback on the development of new varieties and labels.”

Coke thinks smartwater fills a valuable niche that is set to grow. “What we have noticed is that the premium water consumer is drinking more water and is demanding more from water. They live busy lives and want to pursue well being as a balance to those lives,” says Li. “We really think this brand can be a mega brand, and have an offering for every hydration moment that comes into our lives – traveling, working out.”

Executives feel Gadot “embodies what our consumer is looking for, and what smartwater stands for,” says Li. “She takes a smart approach to well-being, physical, mental, across different moments of her life. “

Bottled water was once more aspirational, and brands like Evian and Perrier tried to catch a small piece of a market more interested in sodas and sugary drinks. Now, with consumers focused more on health, bottled water has since 2017 been the most consumed beverage in the United States, according to Beverage Marketing Corp., an industry consulting firm.

The smartwater brand is poised to expand. Coca-Cola says its packaged water business in North America “generated nearly as much retail growth in 2018 as all other nonalcoholic, ready-to-drink categories combined.” Coca-Cola recently introduced smartwater alkaline and smartwater antioxidant, which drove the majority of the brand’s sales growth in 2019. This year, the company will introduce lightly flavored, fruit-infused spa waters in four different flavors:  cucumber lime; watermelon mint; strawberry blackberry; and pineapple kiwi.

More TV

  • Coca-Cola Enlists Gal Gadot to Help

    Coca-Cola Enlists Gal Gadot to Help Boost SmartWater

    Gal Gadot helped save humankind as Wonder Woman. Now she has a new mission: Getting the world to drink more of a particular kind of water. Coca-Cola’s smartwater has struck a promotional alliance with Gadot that will make her the beverage’s new ambassador. She will appear in video that will surface in social and digital [...]

  • tv sets

    Tegna Unveils Effort to Help Local Newsrooms Identify False Information Online

    TV broadcaster Tegna is partnering with First Draft, a non profit that trains journalists and academics to identify false information online to work with editorial staffers in its 49 local newsrooms, part of an effort to bolster the quality of reporting it provides its various audiences. “As we head into 2020, providing trustworthy news and [...]

  • Fantastic Beasts VR

    ‘Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History’ to Look at Creatures From J.K. Rowling Stories

    A new BBC show will explore the origins and stories of mythical creatures in J.K. Rowling’s “Fantastic Beasts” and explore their connections with animals roaming the planet today. “Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History” (working title) has been greenlit by the BBC and the U.K. pubcaster has pacted with Warner Bros., which makes the “Fantastic Beasts” [...]

  • Texas Monthly Logo

    Fox Developing Texas Monthly Advice Column 'The Texanist' as Comedy (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fox Entertainment is in very early stages of development of a newly acquired piece of intellectual property — The Texanist, a column at Texas Monthly magazine. The column will be adapted as a comedy in conjunction with the publication, Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn told Variety at the Television Critics Assn. winter press tour, calling [...]

  • EMPIRE: L-R: Taraji P. Henson and

    Fox Entertainment's Michael Thorn on 'Empire' and Taking Pilot Season Off-Cycle

    New Fox, not quite so new anymore, has now spent a full quarter sailing along as its own ship following the Disney-Fox merger that brought 21st Century Fox’s entertainment assets under Disney’s umbrella and left a leaner entity in its wake. As part of its efforts to be nimbler and more appealing to talent, the [...]

  • THE MASKED SINGER leopard seal

    What to Expect From 'The Masked Dancer,' Fox's New 'Masked Singer' Spinoff

    Just 24 hours after Ellen DeGeneres first aired her “The Masked Singer” spoof segment, “The Masked Dancer,” on her eponymous daytime talk show, Fox’s head of alternative entertainment and specials Rob Wade started making phone calls. “The day after it aired [on ‘Ellen’] was the day I phoned up that production company — January of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad