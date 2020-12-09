‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3 Trailer: Daniel and Johnny Team Up to Save Karate Team

“Cobra Kai” has released its first trailer for Season 3 on Netflix, its new home after originally debuting on YouTube Premium.

The new trailer shows Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), the original “Karate Kid” leads turned “Cobra Kai” stars more than 30 years later, put aside their differences and team up to save the Cobra Kai team. John Kreese, the original antagonist in 1984’s “Karate Kid,” is back and has taken over as the sole sensei of Johnny’s new Cobra Kai karate dojo with a ruthless “no mercy” philosophy. Daniel and Johnny must work together, like buddy cops Tango and Cash they joke, to save Cobra Kai and defeat Kreese.

The new trailer also shows the recovery of Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), who was injured and put into a coma in the Season 2 finale. Johnny works with Miguel to train and learn to walk again. Even more “Karate Kid” cameos are promised in Season 3. Chozen Toguchi, the antagonist from “Karate Kid: Part 2,” and Daniel’s love interest Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita) also return.

The first two seasons of “Cobra Kai” premiered on YouTube Premium before moving to Netflix for Season 3. The acquisition proved to be quite popular, breaking into Nilsen’s weekly top 10 streaming ratings the week the show debuted on Netflix. In October, “Cobra Kai” was renewed for Season 4.

The show is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg through Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Overbrook Entertainment with Susan Ekins of Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka are co-executive producers.

“Cobra Kai” Season 3 premieres on Netflix on Jan. 8. Watch the trailer below.