‘Cobra Kai’ Renewed for Season 4 at Netflix, Season 3 to Premiere in 2021

“Cobra Kai,” the television continuation of the “Karate Kid” film franchise, has been renewed for a fourth season at its new streaming home at Netflix.

Season 3 will premiere on Netflix on Jan. 8, 2021. The TV series picks up 30 years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament of the original films, and dives right back into the reignited rivalry between Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka’s Johnny Lawrence.

The show started its run at YouTube Premium before moving to Netflix for its third season. The first two seasons of “Cobra Kai” are currently streaming on Netflix and has proven to be popular, breaking into Nielsen’s weekly top 10 streaming ratings at No. 2 for the week of Aug. 24 — the week the series debuted on the platform — outranking even “The Office” and “The Umbrella Academy.”

In the third season of the show, its main characters are still reeling from the violent brawl between rival high school dojos that has left Miguel Diaz, played by Xolo Maridueña, severely injured. Macchio’s Daniel looks for answers in his past while Zabka’s Johnny looks for redemption and John Kreese (Martin Kove) tries to sway his students into aligning with his own vision of dominance.

The series is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Overbrook Entertainment alongside Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka, stars of the original film franchise, are co-executive producers of “Cobra Kai.”

Watch the Season 3 teaser below: