‘Cobra Kai’ Karate Kicks Into Nielsen’s Weekly Streaming Rankings

“Cobra Kai” is proving to be just as popular in its new dojo.

The “Karate Kid” spinoff series has smashed its way into second place in Nielsen’s weekly top 10 shows on streaming list for the week of Aug. 24. While that isn’t necessarily surprising given that both seasons of “Cobra Kai” to date launched on Netflix that very week, it still managed to displace some viewership heavy hitters like “The Office” and “The Umbrella Academy.”

Nielsen’s ranking is based on the amount of minutes consumers who have access to platforms are streaming during the week, and “Lucifer” remained at the top of the list for the second week running, growing its minutes consumed. This weeks marks just the fourth time Nielsen has released such rankings. It should also be noted that streamers like Netflix and Amazon do not release their own internal streaming numbers and these are based on Nielsen estimates. Nielsen is also including Disney Plus and Hulu, in addition to Netflix and Amazon, in its measurements. So far, only series and films available on Netflix have made the list.

It was announced back in June that “Cobra Kai” would be leaving its initial home of YouTube Premium for Netflix ahead of its season 3 premiere. Its third season is set to premiere sometime next year.

Interestingly enough there’s another, more unexpected addition to this week’s list. Coming in at number 10 is “CoComelon,” the nursery rhyme singalong series. The kids series, which is a YouTube juggernaut, was recently acquired by Moonbug Entertainment.

Here is this week’s top 10:

“Lucifer” (75 episodes) – 2,007 minutes (millions)

“Kobra Kai” (20 episodes) – 1,432

“The Office” (192 episodes) – 919 minutes

“The Legend of Korra” (52 episodes) – 808 minutes

“The Umbrella Academy” (20 episodes) – 758 minutes

“Grey’s Anatomy” (361 episodes) – 703 minutes

“Criminal Minds” (277 episodes) – 671 minutes

“Shameless” (121 episodes) – 637 minutes

“NCIS” (353 episodes) – 527 minute

“Cocomelon” (3 episodes) – 336 minutes