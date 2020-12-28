What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘Cobra Kai’ and ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. As many across the country continue to practice self-isolation due to coronavirus, why not while away a few hours on some of the offerings below?

This week, “Cobra Kai” returns early and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” drops its final episodes.

“His Dark Materials,” HBO, Monday 9 p.m.

We already know that “His Dark Materials” will be back for a third and final season on HBO, but tune in tonight to find out precisely what kind of predicament Lyra (Dafne Keen), Will (Amir Wilson) and company will find themselves in going into that final outing.

“Yearly Departed,” Amazon, Wednesday

Featuring the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Natasha Rothwell and Rachel Brosnahan in an all-female lineup of comics, this comedy special is essentially a series of eulogies for the year disastrous year that was 2020. The performers will reminisce on casual sex, beige Band-Aids and everything else we’ve “lost” in 2020.

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” Netflix, Thursday

Kiernan Shipka is back as Sabrina Spellman for one last batch of eight episodes. In the finale episodes, the coven must fight multiple terrifying threat one-by-one, while Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?

“Cobra Kai,” Netflix, Friday

In a surprise that might have caught even the great Mr. Miyagi off guard, Netflix announced that season 3 of “Cobra Kai” is dropping a whole week early. After the violent high school brawl between the two main dojos, season 3 sees Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) searching for answers and in his past and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) seeking redemption. Meanwhile Kreese (Martin Kove) further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance.

“Call Me Kat,” Fox, Sunday, 8 p.m.

Based on the U.K. series “Miranda,” this new comedy stars “Big Bang Theory” alumna Mayim Bialik as a woman who struggles every day to prove to society and her mother that she can still live a fulfilling life despite still being single at 39. She recently spent her entire savings on opening a cat cafe in Louisville, Kentucky, which may or may not be a purr-fect move.