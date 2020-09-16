CNN Expands Documentary Efforts to New Channel on Sirius XM

CNN has a new way to get its documentary series heard.

Sirius XM plans to launch CNN Originals, a new channel that spotlights the growing number of non-fiction series that appear on both CNN and its sibling network HLN. Starting September 18, programs including Anthony Bourdain’s “Parts Unknown,” “United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell” and “This Is Life with Lisa Ling” will be made available via channel 121 on the satellite-radio service.

“CNN and HLN have created an incredible catalog of docuseries, and we are proud to offer them, in addition to future programs, as a full-time channel to SiriusXM subscribers,” said Megan Liberman, senior vice president of news, talk and entertainment for SiriusXM, in a statement.

The debut of the new offering comes amid growing interest by many of the nation’s news outlets in documentary programming. NBC News last week unveiled MSNBC Films, a new initiative aimed at bringing longform programming to the NBCUniversal-owned cable-news outlet.

CNN has made a concerted effort to build its library of non-fiction programming, commissioning several documentary series as well as producing or acquiring a growing slate of documentary films. Sirius XM subscribers will be able to hear CNN series including “American Dynasties: The Kennedys,” “The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty,” “The History of Comedy,” and gain aural access to HLN offerings such as “Forensic Files II,” “Very Scary People hosted by Donnie Wahlberg,” and “How It Really Happened with Hill Harper.”

“CNN and HLN Original Series offer a mix of historical, culture, crime and mystery non-fiction content, so there’s something for every kind of SiriusXM listener,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice presdient for talent and content development at CNN Worldwide, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase and introduce our informative and entertaining series to a whole new audience.”

CNN already has a relationship with Sirius XM, which simulcasts CNN and HLN and makes CNN International available via its mobile app. Other news outlets including Fox News Channel, Fox News Channel, CNBC and Bloomberg also provide content to Sirius XM.