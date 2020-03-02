×

CNN Restricts Employee Travel Due to Coronavirus

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
A Man Walks Into the Cnn Center in Atlanta Georgia Usa 26 August 2014 Multiple Media Outlets Are Reporting That Turner Broadcasting Which Includes Multiple Networks Including Cnn and Headline News Are Expecting Major Job Cuts Through Both Buyouts and Layoffs the Network Announced Today a Voluntary Buyout Program For About Six Percent of Hits U S -based Employees United States AtlantaUsa Media Cnn Job Cuts - Aug 2014
CREDIT: Erik S. Lesser/Epa/REX/Shutterst

WarnerMedia is the latest corporate entity to put new focus on employee travel as the coronavirus continues to spread around the world.

In a memo sent to staffers Monday, Jeff Zucker, chairman of WarnerMedia’s news and sports operations, said employees may need to get permission to travel, and indicated that he would personally have to approve travel between continents, which would be “limited to only the most necessary, business-critical need.”

CNN will cover such national events as the Democratic debates and Turner Sports will broadcast coverage of NBA games and the coming NCAA men’s basketball championship, Zucker said in the memo. But there will also be a new level of caution. “We will work to be sure that our staffing needs are met, but limit any participants that are not absolutely critical to getting our content out or meeting basic revenue-generating needs,” he said. “Some of this can be determined simply by using good judgment, and we encourage you to consider your travel with that in mind.”

Zucker indicated in his memo that employees of all WarnerMedia operations were being given new travel guidelines. CNN will continue to staff ongoing national coverage, he said, but “with the same considerations taken about limiting the travelers to those who absolutely need to be there.”

“Nothing is more important than your well-being. While some of these protocols may seem inconvenient, they are being taken out of an abundance of caution to keep you all safe,” Zucker said.” It is unclear how long these restrictions will remain in place, but we will continue to communicate regularly as the situation both domestically and globally changes.”

More to come…

 

More TV

  • A Man Walks Into the Cnn

    CNN Restricts Employee Travel Due to Coronavirus

    WarnerMedia is the latest corporate entity to put new focus on employee travel as the coronavirus continues to spread around the world. In a memo sent to staffers Monday, Jeff Zucker, chairman of WarnerMedia’s news and sports operations, said employees may need to get permission to travel, and indicated that he would personally have to [...]

  • Michelle Mendelovitz 20th Century Fox

    Apple's Michelle Mendelovitz Named Head of Drama at 20th Century Fox TV

    Apple creative executive Michelle Mendelovitz is heading to 20th Century Fox Television to become the studio’s senior vice president of drama development. Mendelovitz, who will step into the post held by Chloe Dan until Dan’s exit in June of last year, will begin on March 16. She will report to Jennifer Gwartz, executive vice president [...]

  • BREEDERS "No Sleep" Episode 1 (Airs

    'Breeders' Team on How Parenting May Teach You You're Not A Nice Person

    Series such as “Workin’ Moms,” “SMILF” or “The Let Down” have used some of the crasser emotions and situations that come with raising tiny humans for comedic effect, yet they’re largely told through the maternal lens. But “Breeders” could be the first of the new class to put parenting itself on equal footing by delving [...]

  • Adam Bold13th Annual Go Gala, Arrivals,

    Abrams Artists Agency Rebrands as A3 Artists Agency

    Abrams Artists Agency, a prominent talent and literary agency, has officially rebranded as A3 Artists Agency. The name change, announced over the weekend at the company’s annual retreat, comes 18 months after Robert Attermann, Brian Cho, and Adam Bold acquired the agency, “When we purchased the agency in 2018, we set out to be the premium brand [...]

  • AMERICAN IDOL - "303 (Auditions)" -

    TV Ratings: 'American Idol' Dips, Still Wins Sunday

    “American Idol” drew a smaller audience than in previous episodes on Sunday night, however, the ABC talent show still easily came out on top of the TV ratings charts. “Idol” scored a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 7 million total viewers, down around 7% in both metrics on last week. Its perhaps no surprise [...]

  • Emily Alyn Lind'Doctor Sleep' film premiere,

    ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot at HBO Max Casts Emily Alyn Lind

    HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” sequel series has found one of its leads. Emily Alyn Lind, whose recent credits include the Blumhouse-Facebook Watch series “Sacred Lies,” has joined the cast in a leading role. The new show, which was ordered straight to series in July 2019, is set eight years after the original’s finale and will [...]

  • Cineflix Rights Hires Miramax's James Durie

    Cineflix Rights Hires Miramax's James Durie as Head of Scripted

    Cineflix Media has appointed James Durie to the newly created role of head of scripted at its distribution arm, Cineflix Rights. Durie will be responsible for leading the distributor’s global strategy for sales, pre-sales, acquisitions, and co-productions of scripted content. Based in London, he will report to Peter Emerson, president of Cineflix Media. Durie joins [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad