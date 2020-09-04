TV News Roundup: CNN Announces ‘John Lewis: Good Trouble’ Premiere Date

In today’s TV news roundup, CNN has announced the television premiere date for “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” and Warner Bros. Television is reenacting the 1940s Superman Radio Series with a star-studded cast.

DATES

CNN has announced that “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” directed by Dawn Porter, will have its television premiere on Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. The documentary tells the life story of Lewis, the civil rights activist and legislator, who died on July 17. Using archival footage and interviews with political figures like Sen. Cory Booker, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, Lewis’ widespread influence is explored and commemorated. The film was executive produced by CNN Films, AGC Studios, TIME Studios and JustFilms/Ford Foundation and distributed domestically by Magnolia Pictures and Participant.

Warner Bros. Television and The Creative Coalition have announced that a reenactment of the 1940s Superman Radio Series will take place during DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse on Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. PT. The hour-long event will be available for 24 hours on demand and will use the original scripts from the Warner Bros. Studios vault. Wilson Cruz, Tim Daly and Daniel Dae Kim will voice Superman, with additional cast members including Jason Alexander, Troian Bellisario, Erich Bergen, Anthony Carrigan, Terry Crews, Sam Daly, Lea DeLaria, Giancarlo Esposito, Sean Giambrone, Nicholas Gonzalez, Jason Isaacs, Richard Kind, Eric McCormack, Dean Norris, CCH Pounder, Anthony Rapp, Yolonda Ross, Caterina Scorsone, Tony Shalhoub, Tamara Tunie, Henry Winkler, Alfre Woodard and Constance Zimmer.

EVENTS

Tinder is relaunching its “Swipe Night” event for three weekends, starting Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. “Swipe Night” is an interactive experience where Tinder users can create their own adventure depending on which way they swipe, leading to real-life matches. The experience follows a group of friends who are Tinder members during the final hours before an asteroid is set to hit earth. Tinder users have seven seconds to make a series of decisions for the friends, and their choices impact who they match with on the app once gameplay is over. “Swipe Night” was directed by Karena Evans, who frequently directs Drake’s music videos, and written by Nicole Delaney and Brandon Zuck. The event will also take place the weekends of Sept. 19 and Sept. 26.