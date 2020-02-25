×

CNN’s Jim Acosta to Trump: Network’s Record is ‘A Lot Better Than Yours’

By
Variety Staff

Jim Acosta
CREDIT: IBL/Shutterstock

CNN’s Chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta and President Donald Trump are sparring again.

During a press conference in New Delhi, Acosta pressed back on the President’s assertion that CNN had to walk back a recent report from several news organizations on Russia trying to interfere in the 2020 election. Acosta asked Trump if he would repudiate foreign interference in that process..

“First of all, I want no help from any country, and I haven’t been given help from any country,” Trump said. “And if you see what CNN, your wonderful network, said, I guess they apologized in a way for — didn’t they apologize for the fact that they said certain things that weren’t true? Tell me, what was their apology yesterday? What did they say?”

“Mr. President, I think our record on delivering the truth is a lot better than yours sometimes,” Acosta said.

Acosta and Trump have tangled in the recent past. Trump has often appeared to take delight in using Acosta’s questions to launch broadsides against CNN. In 2018, Trump called Acosta “a rude terrible person” after Acosta asked him about rhetoric regarding immigration. The White House would later suspend Acosta’s security credentials, resulting in a short-lived court battle that resulted in Acosta getting his pass returned. 

The two continued to spar in New Delhi.

“Let me tell you about your record, your record is so bad you ought to be ashamed of yourself,” Trump said to Acosta. “You have the worst record in the history of broadcasting.”

“I’m not ashamed of anything and our organization is not ashamed,” Acosta replied.

 

  Jim Acosta

