CNN Moves Democratic Debate to Washington Studio, Jorge Ramos Bows Out

CNN will move its planned coverage of the next Democratic debate to a studio in Washington D.C., while Univision journalist Jorge Ramos, who was slated to take part as a moderator, will bow out of the event, citing medical concerns.
As COVID-19 increasingly decimates cinema going in Europe and threatens film and TV shoots, the continent is noting the first signs of an uptick in virus-related productions and sales on contagion titles. A flutter of business underscores, however, the perception of a market demand for reliable information about contagion rather than any general boom in [...]
The next time James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel or David Spade deliver a few jokes, they won’t hear anyone in the audience clapping or laughing. And that will be by design. One day after TV’s New York-based late-night programs announced they would ditch the live audiences for their broadcasts out of concerns related to the spread [...]
“The Masked Singer” was the big winner in the Wednesday night TV ratings race. The Fox competition show, which unmasked arguably its most controversial contestant yet, scored a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 7.2 million viewers, its largest tally for five weeks. That viewership figure also meant it beat out CBS’ “Survivor” for [...]
Amazon Prime has commissioned a new documentary series about Spanish racing driver Fernando Alonso, it announced Thursday. Titled “Fernando,” the new documentary will feature intimate access to Alonso and his racing team throughout the past year in the lead up to his debut at the Dakar Rally in South America. The 5-part series will delve [...]
Outgoing BBC director-general Tony Hall has defended the place of all pubcasters in a streaming age, saying they have a key role in bringing the public together. Speaking at the first public session of the British government’s department of culture, media and sport committee hearing on the work of the corporation, Hall said the BBC’s [...]
UPDATED: U.S. equities markets opened sharply lower on Thursday amid the global scramble to address the growing coronavirus pandemic. Global markets were rattled by the news delivered on Wednesday night from President Donald Trump the U.S. would temporary ban most travel from Europe to the U.S. as a means of trying to contain the spread [...]