CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Brooke Baldwin, a mainstay CNN anchor who holds forth each weekday in the mid to late afternoon, is the latest of the network’s journalists to test positive for coronnavirus.

In an Instagram post made Friday, Baldwin said she symptoms “came on suddenly yesterday afternoon,” and listed chills, aches and fever as among the conditions she was experiencing. She typically anchors CNN between 2 p.m and 4 p.m. eastern

Another popular CNN anchor, Chris Cuomo, said earlier this week he had tested positive for the malady, and would anchor his program, “Cuomo Prime Time,” from home for the foreseeable future.

Baldwin indicated she was prepared to take some time off. “I look forward to being back on TV and seeing you real soon,” she said via Instagram Friday.

More to come…