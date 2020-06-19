CNBC Shuffle: Morgan Brennan to ‘Squawk on the Street’ as Sara Eisen Focuses Solely on ‘Closing Bell’

CNBC said it would move Morgan Brennan to its markets-focused “Squawk on the Street” after devoting one of that show’s co-anchors, Sara Eisen, exclusively to “Closing Bell” rather than have her work on two different programs across its schedule.

Eisen will work solely on “Closing Bell” alongside Wilfred Frost starting June 22, according to a memo from Dan Colarusso, senior vice president of CNBC Business News. “We want Sara to have the ability to focus on a part of the day that, while always crucial, has become even more critical to our audience in these volatile times,” he said. Eisen joined CNBC in 2013 after working at Bloomberg and has anchored such programs as “Power Lunch” and “Worldwide Exchange.”

Morgan Brennan, who has held forth on technology-heavy “Squawk Alley,” will move to the 10 a.m. hour of “Squawk on the Street,” Colarusso said. “She’ll have some time to get accustomed to her new slot with Carl Quintanilla and David Faber before she heads out on maternity leave later this summer.” Brennan, a former Forbes reporter, often covers beats including space, defense and manufacturing. She joined CNBC in 2013.

CNBC intends to develop “Squawk Alley” into a “show that has stronger West Coast components and help cement it as a prime destination for technology coverage and bold-faced names in the sector.” A rotation of anchors will join Jon Fortt and Carl Quintanilla, who co-anchor that program.